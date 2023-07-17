De Gea Swaps Manchester United for Saudi Arabian Adventure?

De Gea’s Quest Beyond the Shores of Manchester United

The Spaniard’s New Dance in the Sands of Arabia

The ink on the cheque might have dried but the David De Gea saga continues. It’s an ongoing saga that sees De Gea swapping the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford for a dance in the sandy pitches of Saudi Arabia. The whispers, as the Daily Star reports, say Saudi Arabian clubs have their eyes set on the Spaniard, willing to nearly double his former weekly wage of £375,000.

Al-Nassr: The Possible New Home?

Al-Nassr, a name synonymous with Cristiano Ronaldo, was tipped as the prime destination. However, their aspirations are paused, handcuffed by a transfer ban due to outstanding previous payments. Still, others keenly observe, poised to swoop in.

The Power Play of United

United’s bold stroke of not renewing De Gea’s contract was heavily influenced by the weight of his earnings. Despite agreeing to cut his wages to £200,000 a week, United attempted to further shave the numbers, leading to an abrupt halt in discussions. De Gea’s exasperation with United’s tactics made him a free agent, thus ending a 12-year tenure with the Red Devils.

With the United chapter closed, Erik ten Hag had made overtures to Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. However, United’s gasps at Everton’s lofty £70m price tag for Pickford turned their gaze towards Onana. The keeper, it appears, has his Old Trafford move on the cards after settling personal terms on a £50m deal.

The Final Curtain at United?

In a bold move, United allegedly requested De Gea to put a pause on his move until his successor was secured. The response from the veteran keeper remains shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, De Gea’s departure sees him leaving an indelible mark in United’s books – the highest-capped keeper and the highest-capped overseas player in the club’s illustrious history. His 545 appearances saw him clinch six major titles, including the coveted Premier League in 2013 and Europa League in 2017.

The De Gea narrative thus continues, a tale from Manchester United to the hot sands of Saudi Arabia.