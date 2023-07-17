West Ham in the Wings for Tah’s Potential Leverkusen Exit

The Unsettled Future of Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah

A Predetermined Departure that Never Came to Pass

In the swirl of the summer transfer window, the certainty of the footballing world often becomes a game of perhaps and maybes. One such case is that of Leverkusen’s stalwart defender, Jonathan Tah. The anticipation was rife – his exit from Leverkusen was considered a sure thing. But, as the carousel of football spins, Tah remains in the black and red of Bayer, and questions about his future abound reveal Kicker.

Simon Rolfes’s Mixed Signals

In early June, Leverkusen’s director Simon Rolfes sent mixed signals about Tah’s future at the club. A heartening commendation of Tah’s potent return series was followed by revelations about his ambition to ply his trade in the Premier League.

“He always had the goal of playing in the Premier League,” said Rolfes, discussing the exit clause in Tah’s contract. Although he did not rule out Tah’s continued presence in the squad, hinting, “If he doesn’t see the opportunity, he’s still one of our players. There is definitely a chance that he will stay.”

Tah’s Expiring Release Clause

A seemingly crucial point of contention has been Tah’s release clause. The option, which could have seen Tah leave for a sum of €18 million, expired just before pre-season began. Despite the expired clause, Tah, now 27, returned to Leverkusen training last week.

The scenario prompted Rolfes to acknowledge the changing winds, saying to Kicker, “We definitely have it back in our own hands because the clause has expired. Therefore, in our planning, we assume that he will stay. That’s basically it. Of course, the transfer window is still open for a few weeks, so there can still be some movement.”

Tah’s Future Still In Balance

Even with such assertions, the pendulum of Tah’s future continues to swing. The central defender, described by Rolfes as “doing very well” and having returned “in good form”, still has a cloudy path ahead. With the transfer window yet to slam shut, the next few weeks could see more twists in this tale.

As Rolfes points out, Leverkusen has the freedom to negotiate if a club is prepared to invest in the 16-time German international. And, one can’t discount the potential role of Tim Steidten, Bayer’s former sporting director, who now serves as technical director at West Ham United. The London-based club has been linked to Tah, and it will be intriguing to see if Steidten’s previous ties lead to an imminent move.

In this maze of speculation, one thing remains clear – Jonathan Tah’s journey, whether with Leverkusen or beyond, is a narrative to keep an eye on. After all, football, like life, is a theatre of the unexpected.