Leicester City’s Bid for Manchester Midfielder Intensifies

Leicester City: On the Hunt for Manchester City’s Cole Palmer

Rivalry Heating up for Cole Palmer’s Signature

Reported by Leicester Mercury, it appears Leicester City is set to jostle with Burnley in a bid to secure the talents of Manchester City’s rising star, Cole Palmer. Their new manager, Enzo Maresca, who previously held an assistant position under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, is seeking to capitalise on these ties.

Manchester City: A Conduit of Talent to Leicester

Leicester has already managed to tap into the reigning champions’ trove of talent, having secured Callum Doyle on a season-long loan. Alongside the arrival of Harry Winks and Conor Coady, they’re gearing up for a fierce campaign this summer. However, manoeuvring a deal for Palmer might be a formidable challenge.

A Competitive Chase in the Offing

Both Leicester and Burnley are allegedly “heading the chase” for Palmer. Another hurdle in Leicester’s pursuit is the perceived notion that Palmer may be “too good” for the Championship.

Palmer’s Rising Star

Cole Palmer’s prowess was vividly displayed last season. He made 25 appearances under Guardiola, contributing to Manchester City’s triumphant season, clinching the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles. Additionally, he played a key role in the England Under-21 squad’s victorious European Championship campaign against Spain.

Uncertainty Remains

The fate of the 21-year-old prodigy remains uncertain, as Manchester City is yet to make a decision on his playing location for the upcoming season. A resolution is anticipated post his break following the Euros.