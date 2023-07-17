Old Trafford Anticipates Fresh Faces as Two Depart

Mancunian Reds Bid Adieu to Bailly and Telles

As Manchester United prepares to make waves this summer, the club signals a farewell to two of their international stars, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles as per The Mirror. In a surprising twist, both failed to attend the first day of the pre-season training last Saturday. This move comes in anticipation of a crucial transfer window, with the Red Devils keen to secure new talents on their journey to victory.

An Eager Eye on the United States Tour

The United States tour marks a significant step for United, as they gear up for face-offs against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. Before this critical voyage, United’s scheduled bout with Lyon in Edinburgh is predicted to give fans a glimpse into the future. With both Bailly and Telles expected to be conspicuously absent from these engagements, the focus is now on the newcomers aiming to fill the void.

Ten Hag’s Tussle: Streamlining the Squad

Looking to unleash fresh vigour into the 2023/24 campaign, manager Ten Hag is tasked with trimming his overflowing roster. United’s aim to free up squad space and shave off the wage bill could see Bailly and Telles depart from the Old Trafford outfit. Having both players’ contracts set to expire next summer, this seems an opportune moment for the club’s strategy.

Bailly and Telles: Fading Figures in Football’s Theatre

The previous season saw Bailly dispatched to Marseille on loan, a move that could have been made permanent at the cost of £5.4m, had the Ivorian played enough games to trigger the clause. Despite Marseille’s third-place finish securing them a Champions League berth, Bailly’s sparse 23-match attendance failed to tip the scales.

Similarly, Telles found himself on loan at Sevilla. Despite impressing in their Europa League final victory over Roma and contributing three goals and six assists in 38 appearances, his chances of remaining with the Red Devils seem slim. His successful stint with Sevilla notwithstanding, Telles’ future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in doubt.

United’s Defensive Dynamics Undergoing Shifts

The United defence is ripe with competition. With Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire trumping Bailly, and Luke Shaw being the go-to choice in central defence, changes are imminent. Promising prospects like Axel Disasi and David Alaba have also been linked with United, potentially adding depth to their defensive arsenal.

Focusing on the Future

The conspicuous absence of Bailly and Telles from Saturday’s session painted a telling picture. United’s training ground was buzzing with energy from the likes of Maguire, Shaw, Lindelof, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Facundo Pellistri, all gearing up for the Lyon challenge.

United’s Transfer Trajectory

United’s sole signing so far this summer has been Mason Mount, who joined for £60 million from Chelsea. However, with David de Gea’s departure, Andre Onana seems poised to be the club’s next recruit, moving from Inter Milan.

The club’s anticipated transfer window promises to bring a gust of fresh talent into Manchester United’s ensemble, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.