Liverpool Set for Transformative Transfer Window

Reds’ High-Profile Departures: Fabinho and Henderson Set to Exit

In what is set to be a transformative summer, Liverpool FC is braced for the imminent departure of its midfield anchors, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. According to Football Insider, the stage has been set for these high-profile exits with advancements in negotiations within the last 24 hours.

Henderson, Liverpool’s indomitable skipper, aged 33, has conceded to a lucrative two-year contract with Al Ettifaq, promising an eye-watering £700,000-a-week. Fabinho, on the other hand, is close to finalising a £40 million move to Al-Ittihad, having received a firm nod from the club.

Reconstruction of Liverpool’s Midfield: New Signings on the Horizon

The imminent exits of these stalwarts are expected to fast-track Liverpool’s midfield revamp. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the initial signings indicating the beginning of this shift.

Fabinho, post a £40m offer, refrained from joining Jurgen Klopp’s squad for their training camp in Germany. The Saudi Pro League side placed their bid on Friday night, and the 29-year-old now has the liberty to complete his medical formalities, with discussions now focusing on payment structures.

The Final Curtain on Henderson’s Illustrious Anfield Career

Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, showing confidence in Henderson’s move, anticipates the formalities and medicals to conclude soon. This effectively ends the illustrious 12-year Anfield run for the England international.

It was revealed last Thursday (13 July) that Liverpool wouldn’t hinder Henderson’s departure if he wished to move. This departure, perhaps, rings the loudest among the exits of five senior midfielders, including James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who left on free transfers.

The resonance of Henderson’s exit stems from his influential tenure at Anfield since his £16million move from Sunderland, his boyhood club. Taking over as Liverpool’s captain in 2015, post the departure of club legend Steven Gerrard (now manager of Al Ettifaq), Henderson’s leadership saw the Reds triumph in the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, and Fifa Club World Cup.