Tottenham Lineup Kane Replacement From London Rivals

Spurs Spot an Ideal Successor in Brentford’s Frontman, Ivan Toney

Brentford’s accomplished striker, Ivan Toney, has piqued the interest of Tottenham Hotspur. The North London outfit, anticipating a potential departure of their talisman Harry Kane, are considering Toney as an apt successor report Football Transfers. Intriguingly, Spurs are contemplating a move for the England international as late as next year’s winter transfer window.

Setting Sights on Ivan Toney

On the hallowed list of revered football personalities, former Spurs manager David Pleat has long held his ground. In the past, Pleat had pointed chairman Daniel Levy towards Toney, viewing him as the ideal candidate to give Kane much-needed breathers during specific fixtures. Moreover, Pleat foresaw Toney as a potential successor to the England captain.

However, circumstances saw Spurs roping in Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on loan at the time. Meanwhile, Toney, who has currently been side-lined due to an eight-month suspension for breaching gambling rules and training restrictions till September, has since established his standing in the Premier League.

A Change in Fortunes?

Kane, now a recipient of the Freedom of the City of London award, continues to attract attention from the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag. Amidst the swirling rumours of Kane’s possible move, Toney, three years Kane’s junior, is gaining recognition as a suitable substitute.

The Brentford forward, boasting 32 goals from merely 68 appearances in the Premier League, is earmarked for the 2024 January transfer window, according to those in the know. The top brass at Tottenham, including Levy, seems keen on retaining Kane until then.

Toney: The Coming of a New Era?

However, a curveball could still come into play – Tottenham might take the plunge with Toney this summer if Kane does decide to hang up his boots. The admiration for the Brentford striker within the Spurs ranks is palpable, with many regarding him as a player akin to their all-time top scorer in style and ability.