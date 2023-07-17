Negotiations Draw to a Close: A Remarkable Shift Beckons for Henderson

As the Anfield air hums with anticipation, there’s a growing confidence that the long-standing dialogue between Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq and Liverpool is reaching its crescendo. A pivotal character in this transfer symphony is none other than the Reds’ veteran stalwart, Jordan Henderson.

It is being reported by DaveOCKOP that the Saudi club is gearing up to send an official proposal, signalling the impending verbal agreement and solidifying their growing confidence in the outcome. The imminent departure of Henderson to a fresh football frontier is becoming more than just a quiet murmur.

Overcoming Hurdles: The Resurgence of Interest

Reports last week suggested that Al Ettifaq’s interest in the 33-year-old Liverpool captain was wavering, as whispers of a £20M price tag fluttered around. Despite these rumours, the clubs continued their conversations behind closed doors, remaining committed to sculpting a mutually beneficial solution.

The Road to Agreement: A Set Price for a Stellar Player

Presently, it appears the narrative is veering towards a conclusion where Liverpool could pocket a respectable fee for their stalwart midfielder. Our previous exclusive revealed that the offer on the table would be a set price, indicating Henderson might need to reconsider his salary demands to put the finishing touches on the deal.

Contrary to circulating reports, the midfielder hasn’t been offered a weekly wage of £700,000, underscoring the necessity for a meticulous financial recalibration.

New Beginnings: Henderson’s Proactive Approach

In a sign of Henderson’s forward-thinking attitude, he’s reportedly already scouting for suitable accommodations in Dammam, the home of Al Ettifaq, preparing for a new life chapter under the Saudi sun.

Old Faces, New Places: A British Reunion in Dammam

The prospect of a season of football in Dammam holds the enticing possibility of a Merseyside reunion. Robbie Fowler, another Liverpool icon, now manages Al Ettifaq’s fierce rivals, Al-Qadsiah, and could potentially face-off with Henderson in the city’s football arena. It’s worth noting that Al-Qadsiah currently compete in the second tier.

In the context of a British invasion, the next football season in Dammam could feature Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, and Jordan Henderson, encapsulating a harmonious blend of the past, present, and future.

One thing is clear: a free move isn’t on the cards for Henderson. An Anfield exit looms, but the Liverpool heartbeat will undoubtedly keep the Merseyside spirit alive, even in the far reaches of Dammam.