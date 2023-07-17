Report: Rashford on the Verge of Signing a New Contract

Rashford Pledges Loyalty to United with A New Extended Contract

In a seismic affirmation of loyalty, England’s relentless striker, Marcus Rashford, commits to a further five years at the Theatre of Dreams. Noteworthy is that the seasoned forward is set to become Manchester United’s top-earning player. This news arrives courtesy of 90Min.

A Sigh of Relief for the Red Devils

The talks, which have had United fans on edge for the past month, have eventually concluded with a favourable outcome for the Old Trafford faithful. 90Min reported that United and Rashford were on the brink of reaching a rewarding resolution last month, underlining the undeniable impact Rashford has made as one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League.

All negotiations are now in the rear-view mirror as Rashford is officially to be the top earner in United’s star-studded roster.

United in Spirit, Rashford Snubs Greater Fortune Elsewhere

In an intriguing twist, it appears Rashford had the opportunity to secure a more lucrative contract away from Manchester. Paris Saint-Germain, the footballing behemoth of Ligue 1, purportedly dangled a tempting salary before him. Despite this, the Manchester-born forward, now 25, remained unmoved and uninterested in parting ways with his beloved United.

Through and through a Red Devil, Rashford has always been upfront about his intention to stay with United, thus silencing the gossip mill that revolved around his future.

Preparations Afoot at Old Trafford

Following Rashford’s contract renewal, the Manchester outfit are accelerating its preparations for the forthcoming season. The team is reportedly on the brink of finalising a deal to enlist goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter. A prospective fee of £46m has been discussed, and a five-year contract is rumoured to be on the cards for Onana. The ambitious manager, Erik ten Hag, has his sights set on securing the nucleus of his squad for the foreseeable future.

The Uncertain Fate of Harry Maguire

The future of Harry Maguire, the former captain who was unceremoniously stripped of his armband by Ten Hag, hangs in the balance. According to 90Min, Maguire, now 30, has been given the green light to seek greener pastures this summer. Despite this, the centre-back is keen to stay and compete for a place in the squad, but the manager continues to encourage him to weigh his options.