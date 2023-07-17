City’s Star Set for a New Chapter In Saudi Pro League?

A New Horizon: Riyad Mahrez in Final Talks for an Unexpected Switch

Mahrez Eyes a Future with Al-Ahli

It’s being whispered in the wind that Riyad Mahrez, the dazzling winger of Man City, is on the brink of a sensational switch to Al-Ahli, one of the stalwarts of the Saudi Pro League. Well-placed insiders reveal that negotiations have progressed significantly between the parties.

The Algerian sensation is rumoured to have given a nod to the personal terms laid out by the Saudi club, and he seems enthusiastic about embarking on this new venture. According to Football Insider.

A Potential Farewell to the Premier League

At 32, Mahrez still has a couple of seasons left on his contract with the Etihad outfit. Yet, he could soon follow in the footsteps of other Premier League stars who have embraced the allure of the Saudi game.

Al-Ahli, it seems, are prepared to roll out the red carpet for the Mahrez, enticing him with a lucrative £43 million per season. This two-year contract deal, studded with bonuses, also leaves room for a potential extension of another year.

Fond Memories at Man City

Mahrez’s departure will mark the end of an era in Man City’s rich history. He became part of the Sky Blues’ family in 2018, transferring from Leicester City – a club he’d propelled to a fairy-tale Premier League triumph two years prior.

Since donning the Man City colours, Mahrez has bagged four English top-flight titles, two FA Cups, and a hat trick of League Cup trophies. The 2022-23 season saw him add a much-coveted Champions League title to his gleaming collection of City accolades.

A Respected Figure in the City Ranks

Throughout his tenure at Man City, Mahrez has been an instrumental figure under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The previous season, which saw City clinching a treble, witnessed Mahrez making 47 appearances across all competitions.

The winger has also consistently lit up the scoreboards, netting 15 goals and contributing 13 assists in 36 starts during their championship run. In total, Mahrez boasts 236 appearances for Man City, having scored 78 goals and provided 59 assists since his 2018 arrival.