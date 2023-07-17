Chelsea Secure Brazilian Prodigy from Santos

Chelsea Welcome New Rising Star: Angelo Gabriel

London’s football titan, Chelsea, have just broadened its impressive roster by acquiring the rising Brazilian talent Angelo Gabriel. The 18-year-old former Santos winger has been secured for an undisclosed fee, as reported by BBC Sport.

Making History with Santos

At just 15 years, 308 days old, Angelo Gabriel etched his name in Brazilian football history. Making his debut against Fluminense at the renowned Maracana Stadium, he became the youngest ever player to grace the country’s top flight. His Santos journey saw him netting five goals in a total of 129 appearances.

The Youngest Goalscorer in Copa Libertadores

Angelo not only impressed domestically but also made his mark in international football. The young dynamo achieved the title of the youngest goalscorer in the prestigious Copa Libertadores, finding the back of the net at a mere 16 years old.

A Budding International Prospect

A prodigy in his own right, Angelo Gabriel has been part of Brazil’s under-15, under-17, and under-20 teams, showcasing his talent on the international stage. However, the spotlight of senior international football still awaits his debut.

New Blood at Stamford Bridge

In a summer of high-profile signings, Chelsea have added yet another jewel to their crown. Gabriel joins France forward Christopher Nkunku, brought in from RB Leipzig for £52m, and Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, signed from Villarreal. This trio forms Chelsea’s latest transfer window acquisitions.

Chelsea’s Squad Trimming

As new signings arrive, several familiar faces have found new homes. Departing for Manchester City is Croatian midfield maestro Mateo Kovacic, with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount joining Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively. Additionally, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli has acquired goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Midfield powerhouses N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have relocated to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad and AC Milan, respectively, while winger Christian Pulisic also joins the latter. Concluding the departure list are Tiemoue Bakayoko, who leaves as a free agent, and Cesar Azpilicueta, who joins Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

With these bold moves, Chelsea continue to sculpt a squad of both established stars and promising newcomers, underlining their status as one of football’s most ambitious clubs.