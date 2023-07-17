Seasoned Keeper Set to Swap Everton for QPR

Asmir Begovic: From Everton to Queens Park Rangers?

QPR Secure Former Chelsea Goalkeeper

Asmir Begovic, the seasoned goalkeeper known for his stints at Chelsea and Stoke City, is on the verge of joining Queens Park Rangers. This news comes following his recent departure from Everton, where he served as a dependable back-up to Jordan Pickford for two seasons.

During his time at Goodison Park, Begovic took to the pitch 10 times. His reliable performances caught the attention of Everton’s management, who were eager to extend his stay. However, the Bosnian international decided to explore other avenues, turning down the offered contract extension.

A New Chapter at the Championship

Having considered various options post-Merseyside, Begovic appears to have found a new home. Rumours of a possible transfer to Premier League newcomers Luton Town swirled around, but West London Sport has confirmed that the keeper has opted for a different path.

Choosing to descend to the Championship, Begovic’s move to QPR is anticipated to be announced imminently. It’s an exciting change for the London club that placed 20th last season, and they hope that the veteran’s presence will strengthen their defence in the coming campaign.

As reported by Liverpool World, this transfer is set to solidify today, marking a new chapter in Begovic’s storied career. QPR fans, undoubtedly, will be excited to see what their new signing brings to the table in the approaching season.