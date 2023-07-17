Chelsea’s Surprise Interest in Man Utd Defender

Shock Summer Move for Maguire: Chelsea’s Unexpected Interest in Man Utd Defender

Chelsea, the Blues of the English football world, are reportedly eyeing up an audacious swoop for the seasoned Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, as reported by Football Transfers. Despite a challenging season at Old Trafford, culminating in the loss of his captain’s armband, Maguire may be finding himself amidst the unfolding plans of Stamford Bridge.

A Change of Guard at Old Trafford

An illustrious career at Man Utd saw Maguire ascend to the role of team captain in January 2020, just six months into his tenure. However, his reign was abruptly halted when new gaffer Erik ten Hag decided to utilise his services differently, leading to a limited season of just eight Premier League starts.

Maguire’s dismissal left him reportedly ‘shocked, angry, and upset’, according to press reports, sparking a new desire to find his footing away from the club where he no longer held a privileged position.

Chelsea Joins the Race for Maguire

With Chelsea losing notable figures Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly to transfers, and Thiago Silva fast-approaching his 39th year, they have found themselves in need of solidifying their defence line-up. As a result, the Blues have now purportedly entered the running for Maguire’s signature, joining Tottenham and West Ham.

Despite this, Chelsea’s aggressive bid for Maguire might prove to be an uphill task. The former Leicester City defender would possibly not hold the mantle of first choice in Chelsea’s line-up, mirroring his current situation at Old Trafford.

Maguire Opens Up on Captaincy Dismissal

Following the surprising change, Maguire took to Twitter, expressing his sentiments over the captaincy shift at Man Utd. He stated:

“After discussions with the manager today, he has informed me he is changing captain … whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt…It’s one of the greatest honours in club football.”

Pledging his unwavering support to whoever takes on the captain’s armband next, he graciously thanked the fans and expressed gratitude to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the responsibility he had once been entrusted with.

A Possible Future for Maguire

Regardless of these developments, Maguire’s future remains uncertain. While his contract with Man Utd is set to last until 2025, a potential summer move could be on the cards. This could be leveraged to fund a new signing, with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund being a speculated target.

The coming weeks will reveal more about Maguire’s future, and whether the blues of Chelsea might become his new footballing home.