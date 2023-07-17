Premier League Defender Considering Wage Cut for Celtic Return

Kieran Tierney: Contemplating a Significant Sacrifice for Celtic Homecoming

Kieran Tierney, the Arsenal left-back, is reportedly considering a considerable wage reduction to facilitate his return to Celtic, according to Football Transfers.

A Surprising Celtic Homecoming on the Cards?

After leaving Celtic to join the Gunners in 2019, Tierney found his position in the starting XI somewhat usurped by Oleksandr Zinchenko, a new addition last summer. Zinchenko’s arrival has led to a season of limited playtime for the 26-year-old Scottish international, primarily restricted to late substitute appearances.

Interestingly, out of a full Premier League season, Tierney graced the field as a starting player in just six games. This diminished role at Arsenal has ignited rumours about a potential transfer.

While Newcastle and Manchester City were initially regarded as likely destinations for Tierney, Celtic appears to have surged ahead in the race for his signature. This latest information is courtesy of Chronicle Live, stating Tierney’s readiness to drastically decrease his weekly wage demands to secure a return to Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers Stays Tight-Lipped About Tierney’s Return

Brendan Rodgers, having made a return to Celtic following his departure from Leicester City, has chosen not to dismiss the prospect of Tierney’s Celtic homecoming, a notion that’s undoubtedly delighted Bhoys supporters.

While engaging with the press, Rodgers stated:

“Kieran, like myself, loved our time here. When I spoke to him in the Premier League, every time we met up, all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal.”

He added, “You can just never say never in football. Who knows what might happen? We wouldn’t be able to buy Kieran for £25-£30 million, that’s for sure, or the figures I see bandied about. I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t be able to pay the huge salary he’s on. However, one can never tell.”

Despite the intriguing prospect of Tierney’s return, Rodgers made it clear that the squad already has a couple of promising left-backs. Young Greg Taylor, who Rodgers says has been settling in excellently, and Bernabei, who is still adapting to his new environment.

Tierney’s Celtic Ties Still Strong

While Tierney’s current contract at Arsenal is set to run until 2026 following an extension in 2021, Rodgers hinted at the player’s enduring connection with Celtic.

“Kieran has an incredible history with the club. He was a massive part of my time here, so there will always be that link. You never know.”

What lies ahead remains to be seen, but the idea of Kieran Tierney making a monumental personal sacrifice for a Celtic return is fascinating. This situation is sure to captivate football fans as it evolves.