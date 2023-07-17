Leeds United Poised to Welcome Chelsea Starlet

Leeds United, the freshly relegated Championship club, are primed to acquire Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea in an anticipated twist of transfer events, according to Football Insider.

A Decisive Turn in the Negotiation

The Chelsea board had originally harboured intentions of dispatching the 22-year-old centre-back on a loan basis. Yet, the Leeds executives have been dogged in their pursuit of a more permanent arrangement, and negotiations are currently making significant headway.

Originally, the idea of a short-term stint was proposed, with Leeds keen on embracing Ampadu at Elland Road for an extended period.

The Impending Agreement

‘Sources close to the clubs have confirmed that a conclusive agreement is on the horizon.’

Ampadu, who joined the Stamford Bridge side from Exeter City in 2017, has a contract running up to 2024. However, his Chelsea journey has been punctuated by limited pitch action, having spent the majority of his time away on loan, most recently with Italian outfit Spezia Calcio.

Reinforcements for Leeds

Following a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, which saw Leeds tumble into the Championship, the club are eager to fortify their squad.

The departure of players with relegation release clauses has opened a void in the team. Football Insider previously noted on 10 July that both Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto are among the few stars without such clauses.

An array of Leeds players could bid adieu on loan in the aftermath of the club’s Premier League exit. The club has already bid farewell to Brenden Aaronson, who will be joining Union Berlin on a season-long loan. Meanwhile, Gnonto is attracting a swarm of attention from across Europe, which may result in a permanent move this summer.

Ampadu: An Injection of Experience

Ampadu, fresh from a season with Serie A’s Spezia, made 34 appearances and was a starting player for 33 of these fixtures. Despite his valiant effort, including scoring in the relegation play-off, Spezia were unable to retain their position in the Italian top-flight.

Ampadu’s experience of battling against relegation could prove invaluable as Leeds set their sights on regaining their Premier League status. His potential arrival at Elland Road could serve as a critical component of the rebuilding process as the team prepares for the upcoming Championship campaign.