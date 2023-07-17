Joao Palhinha: West Ham’s Big Money Target from Fulham

West Ham Eye Fulham Star Joao Palhinha Amid Search for Declan Rice Replacement

As the transfer season begins to heat up, West Ham have turned their eyes towards Fulham’s prized asset Joao Palhinha, as they brace for a future without their mainstay Declan Rice.

David Moyes, the Hammers manager, has openly shown admiration for the 28-year-old Portuguese star. The London club are seeking to give their fans a taste of Palhinha’s skill on a regular basis. However, their desire is met with a steep £60 million price tag that Fulham has reportedly set on their beloved talent.

It’s a significant increase from the £20 million Fulham initially invested, but the West London outfit recognises they’ve nurtured a genuine gem.

Scanning the Transfer Market Amid Staffing Changes

With the ongoing changes in West Ham’s recruitment department – including losing their head of recruitment analysis, Jordan Miles, to Aberdeen – the club are reviewing a catalogue of potential additions to their squad.

They’ve made a verbal bid for James Ward-Prowse of Southampton and have entered into negotiations around Juventus’ Denis Zakaria, Edson Alvarez at Ajax, Leeds United’s Tyler Adams. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is still in the frame as well.

Fulham’s Resolve Amid Interest from West Ham

On the other side of the equation, Fulham are striving to retain their core players, including manager Marco Silva.

Despite having flirted with a move to Nottingham Forest last week, Willian looks set to stay at Craven Cottage following an enhanced contract offer, with an announcement expected on Monday. Despite facing two rejected bids, Aleksandar Mitrovic is still keen on a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. Also, the Cottagers have reignited their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi after their initial approach was turned down.

In other news, West Ham’s young striker Mipo Odubeko is preparing for a stint in Portugal. The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland U21 international, formerly of Manchester United’s academy, is set to sign for Maritimo on a two-year deal after struggling to breakthrough at West Ham.