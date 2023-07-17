Burnley’s Transfer News: Zeki Amdouni and Nathan Redmond on the Move

Burnley’s Active Transfer Window: Zeki Amdouni and Nathan Redmond in the Frame

The football community is abuzz with Burnley’s impending transfer moves, particularly in relation to Basel forward Zeki Amdouni and free agent Nathan Redmond.

Amdouni, aged 22, carved out an impressive profile for himself during his loan spell at Basel. He accumulated an enviable tally of 22 goals and five assists across 52 appearances before Basel decided to make his loan move permanent. Burnley, keen to enhance their forward options, are on track to negotiate a successful deal for Amdouni, adding an energetic young forward to the squad and bolstering their attack.

Notably, Amdouni brings an international flavour, having scored five goals in just five games for the Switzerland national team, including a stunning hat-trick in matches against Andorra and Romania last month.

Burnley’s Forward Squad Bolstered with Michael Obafemi

Burnley’s ambition to fortify their attack was further demonstrated when they converted Michael Obafemi’s loan move from Swansea City into a permanent deal. Although, a setback arose when Obafemi needed to undergo hamstring surgery, resulting in his absence for the start of the season.

Nathan Redmond: A Free Agent Catch for Burnley

Redmond, the seasoned 29-year-old winger, is also on Burnley’s radar. After his contract with Besiktas came to an end, Burnley are well on their way to securing Redmond’s skills. Redmond, who boasts a record of six goals and six assists from 28 appearances for Besiktas, is no stranger to the English league, having had successful spells at Southampton, Norwich City, and Birmingham City.

While the Clarets are all set to announce the signing of under-21 European Champion James Trafford post his vacation, a move for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Soumaila Coulibaly has been canned. Following the discovery of a minor medical issue and a £15 million mandatory buy option, Burnley has chosen to call off the deal.

As the new season nears, Burnley aim to seal the deals for Amdouni and Redmond prior to their pre-season trip to Belgium for a match against Genk.