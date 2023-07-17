Spurs Eye Lille’s Jonathan David as Potential Kane Replacement

Postecoglou’s Market Moves Amid Uncertain Frontline

Tottenham Hotspur’s fan base could witness a surprise move for Lille’s striking sensation, Jonathan David, particularly if their long-standing talisman, Harry Kane, decides to part ways with the North London outfit this summer. This prospective switch appears to be high on the cards as new head coach, Ange Postecoglou, continues to inject fresh talent into the squad.

Under the stewardship of Postecoglou, Tottenham have made significant strides in the transfer market. The acquisition of James Maddison from Leicester City, for instance, has added an extra layer of depth to their attacking options. However, the composition of Tottenham’s offensive line still hangs in the balance due to the ongoing conjecture over Harry Kane’s future.

Although club chairman Daniel Levy would rather see Kane serve out the final year of his contract, a fluttering interest from Bundesliga titans, Bayern Munich, is hard to ignore. Bayern’s thirst for the England captain’s prowess on the pitch, as indicated by Thomas Tuchel and several others, is glaringly obvious.

Prepping for a Future Without Kane

Despite the speculation, Kane remains dedicated to Spurs’ pre-season preparations. However, this hasn’t stopped club officials from exploring potential alternatives.

Per reports from the likes of Rudy Galetti, Tottenham may turn their sights to Jonathan David, should they decide to cash in on their iconic striker. Galetti’s twitter feed suggests another name in the mix is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, despite the Serbian seeming poised for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jonathan David: Lille’s Shining Star

Jonathan David’s potential switch to England is not a recent development. Over the past three years, the Canadian international has consistently been on the radar of many Premier League outfits, courtesy of his impressive form for Lille.

David’s contributions were instrumental in Lille’s Ligue 1 title run during his inaugural year in French football. Following this, he’s continued to build his reputation, tallying 24 goals and four assists from 37 league outings during the 2022-23 season. To date, he boasts 58 goals and nine assists in 136 appearances for the French club.

Is a Deal in the Offing?

Given that he only has two years left on his contract, and considering Lille’s readiness to negotiate for the right price, a deal for the versatile forward might not be too far-fetched. Lille have been open to transfers this summer, with players like Timothy Weah and Jonathan Bamba making their exits. Head coach Paulo Fonseca, thus, is understandably keen to reinforce his team ahead of their Europa Conference League playoff tie.