Aston Villa Eyes Milan’s Out-Of-Favour Ace

If recent whispers in the European football market are to be believed, Aston Villa could be poised for a significant swoop. Villa have set their sights on Charles De Ketelaere, who had a subdued season with AC Milan last term.

The Tale of De Ketelaere’s Milanese Misadventure

Only a year ago, Milan beat out stiff competition from Leeds United, signing De Ketelaere for an impressive €35.5m. Regrettably, the young midfielder’s inaugural season in the Italian league didn’t go as expected. His hopes to make an impact at the San Siro, despite his determination, have faltered, opening up the possibility of an exit.

Nevertheless, the Belgian’s willingness to battle for his place at the esteemed Italian club has not been doused, proving his unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

Villa and PSV: Duel for De Ketelaere?

The rumour mill churns as Aston Villa makes a determined move to secure the midfielder’s signature. They’re not the only ones either – the Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven, have also thrown their hat into the ring.

It seems De Ketelaere’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed, despite a quiet season in Italy.

AC Milan’s Financial Fears

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the illustrious Rossoneri are contemplating a summer exit for De Ketelaere, albeit with reservations. While the Milanese club are not averse to sending him on loan, financial considerations hover. They fear they might not recoup their initial investment if the player leaves on a permanent basis after an underwhelming season.

For this reason, AC Milan are open to loan offers with a stipulated option to buy. If Villa or PSV are willing to take on this proposition, they must agree to a purchase option north of €20m.

All Awaiting on the Transfer Merry-Go-Round

In this transfer window whirl, there’s a caveat. There are no definite negotiations underway, and Milan are yet to receive any offers for De Ketelaere. It’s a waiting game for all parties involved as the footballing world keeps its eyes on the Aston Villa – AC Milan – De Ketelaere saga.

Undoubtedly, the coming weeks will reveal whether De Ketelaere will don claret and blue or if another twist awaits in his European football journey.