Report: Aston Villa Targeting Ambitious Loan Deal

Aston Villa: Lone Wooer for the Portuguese Prodigy

The Birmingham-based football club, Aston Villa, finds itself in the spotlight, caught in a peculiar football tryst. Their fascination? Portuguese forward Joao Felix, presently with Atletico Madrid. Following a somewhat uneven Chelsea tenure, Villa stands out as the sole club professing a concrete interest in the player.

As reported by Marca, Joao Felix is not averse to severing ties with Atletico Madrid, and it seems the Spanish contingent aren’t planning to obstruct his path.

The Felix Dilemma: The Chase for Champions League Glory

Whilst Aston Villa’s interest is tangible, Felix himself appears lukewarm at best towards the proposition of aligning with the Midlands side. Evidently, Felix has a taste for the Champions League, a standard above Villa’s reach, as reported by The Athletic back before his loan to Chelsea.

Aston Villa’s entry into the Europa Conference League for the 2022/2023 season, doesn’t quite satiate Felix’s Champions League craving.

Felix: Paris Dreams over Villa Reality?

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Felix now runs parallel to a separate narrative: Felix and his representatives are enticing Paris Saint-Germain into making a play for the beleaguered forward.

Marca confirms that Felix’s team have approached the French champions to pique their interest. However, it appears that PSG currently have no inclination to negotiate for the ex-Chelsea loanee.

His Premier League record doesn’t quite stack up to his price tag. Felix marked his debut with a red card against Fulham and managed just four goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea.

The Emery Effect: A Potential Villa Lifeline?

Yet, dismissing Villa too quickly might be premature for the former Benfica player. In particular, Ollie Watkins’ remarkable turnaround under Emery, boasting 15 goals and six assists for Villa, paints a picture of what Emery might achieve with Felix.

It seems hasty for Felix to shrug off Villa’s advances at this early stage, particularly when alternative offers have been sparse for the 23-year-old star. Time will tell if Felix’s ambitions align with the reality of the transfer market.