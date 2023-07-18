Report: Inter Interested in Arsenal Forward

There’s a fresh transfer target on Inter Milan’s radar this summer, as the Italian club have set their sights on Folarin Balogun, the prodigious USMNT and Arsenal striker. This intel was confirmed by a reliable report from The Athletic.

Eyeing a Fresh Forward

In a keen bid to bolster their forward line this summer, Inter Milan are exploring the feasibility of securing a deal to transport the 22-year-old talent to the iconic San Siro. The club’s decision comes in the wake of their withdrawal from a proposed deal to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Chess Game with Chelsea

Lukaku, the Belgian international, returned to Inter on loan last season following a lukewarm 2021-22 stint at Chelsea where he netted 15 goals in 44 matches across competitions. Chelsea’s hardball tactics have continued, rejecting Inter’s latest overture and maintaining their €45m valuation of the player.

Enter the Scene: Folarin Balogun

Against this backdrop, Balogun’s potential move has caused a stir. He emerged as a striking sensation during a loan spell at Reims, the French side last season, where he remarkably scored 21 Ligue 1 goals in 37 appearances.

Whilst the negotiations continue in earnest with Balogun’s representatives, there has been no club-to-club offer tabled just yet. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that a proposal of around €40million (£34.3m) will make its way to Arsenal, though the Gunners have set their sights on a £50m price tag.

Balogun’s Perspective on the Move

Balogun himself had previously aired his thoughts amid the prevailing uncertainty over his future at the Emirates, seemingly dismissing another loan deal. “What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” he shared.

“I’m not sure (about) the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” he continued. “But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.”

In a market as unpredictable as this, Balogun’s future remains an enticing storyline. Whether he stays at Arsenal or takes up his striker role under a different banner – Inter Milan – only time will tell.