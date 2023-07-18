Wolves Make a Move for Versatile Swiss Star

Swapping Shirts: Elvedi Set to Leave Gladbach?

Wolves, a key player in the cut-throat arena of English football, are locked in negotiations over a potential acquisition of Nico Elvedi, the Swiss international who has carved out a niche for himself in the realm of football defence.

With his tenure at Borussia Monchengladbach – an illustrious German club – approaching its final year, the 26-year-old centre-back has declined a renewal offer. It seems Elvedi is poised to exit the stage this summer unless a fresh agreement miraculously materialises. Subsequently, Wolves have emerged from the wings and are primed to lure Elvedi into their fold.

From Collins to Elvedi: Wolves Prepare for a Defensive Shift

Elvedi, a right-footed central defender with the flexibility to serve as a right-back, could readily fill the boots left vacant by Nathan Collins’ £23million migration to Brentford.

With Collins’ exit leaving a hole in their defensive ranks, Wolves have set their sights on Elvedi, looking to solidify the right side of their centre-back position. As this saga unfolds, it’s reported by Express & Star that Wolves are optimistic about reaching an agreement with Elvedi.

Elvedi’s Journey: Zurich to Monchengladbach

Elvedi’s journey, from the Swiss club FC Zurich to joining Gladbach in 2015, serves as testament to his talent and progression in the game. With 47 international appearances for Switzerland under his belt, and having competed at both European Championships and World Cups, Elvedi’s experience is undeniable.

Premier League Tussle: Wolves, West Ham and Spurs Vying for Elvedi

However, Wolves aren’t the only ones eyeing up the Swiss star. Fellow Premier League competitors, West Ham and Spurs, have also reportedly been courting Elvedi in recent times.

The race for Elvedi’s signature will likely heat up in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether Wolves can secure their target, enhancing their defence with Elvedi’s versatile talent and international experience. But one thing’s for sure: they’re in the hunt and they’re in it to win it.