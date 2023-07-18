Bournemouth Close In On New Left Back

Bournemouth Readies for a New Chapter with Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth are making waves in the transfer market by getting ready to welcome the sought-after AZ Alkmaar defender, Milos Kerkez, into the fold. Evidently, the Cherries’ need for some fresh left-back flair following the departure of Jordan Zemura and Matias Vina last season has led them down an exciting path.

Kerkez to Fill a Void at Bournemouth

Zemura and Vina, having been spirited away to Udinese on a free transfer and Roma respectively, left a void in the left-back position at Bournemouth. Whilst it seemed the Cherries might take the route of a permanent deal for Vina, this possibility was quashed as per reports by Daily Echo, indicating a change in Bournemouth’s interests.

The South Coast Club’s New Focus

Now, the spotlight is on Kerkez, the left-back from AZ Alkmaar, with whom the South Coast club has made strides in their recruitment efforts. Previously in conversation with Italian footballing giants, Lazio, the tables have turned as Bournemouth swoops in to seize the Hungarian’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano, has reported that Bournemouth have usurped Lazio’s position and are prepared to sign Kerkez following a £15.5m agreement with AZ Alkmaar.

Milos Kerkez will fly to England tomorrow in order to become new Bournemouth player. 🍒🇭🇺 ◉ Medical tests to be done in 24/48h.

◉ Long term deal agreed player side.

◉ Deal worth £15.5m total package. Exclusive news confirmed ✔️ pic.twitter.com/7F39ldk65x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

The Move to England

Expected to land in England this Tuesday, Kerkez will be undergoing a medical test within the following 48 hours. Upon successful completion, the Hungary international will be signing a long-term contract with the Premier League club.

Kerkez’s Impressive Track Record

Bournemouth had shown an interest in Kerkez in the past, specifically during the January transfer window, but refrained from making a formal move. This allowed the Hungarian starlet to continue to shine in the Netherlands, assisting AZ Alkmaar in their journey to the Europa Conference League semi-finals, eventually overcome by the champions, West Ham United.

With a tally of 57 appearances across all competitions under his belt for AZ Alkmaar, and eight international caps for Hungary, the 19-year-old is now poised to bid his Dutch club goodbye.

Bournemouth’s Active Transfer Window

Kerkez is set to join a handful of other new arrivals at Bournemouth, including Hamed Traore, Justin Kluivert and Romain Faivre. The latter, however, will be experiencing his stint at Bournemouth vicariously as he is immediately heading on loan to Lorient, the French club. This continual activity demonstrates Bournemouth’s strategic approach to enhancing their squad, and with the addition of Kerkez, fans can look forward to a thrilling season ahead.