Leicester in Hunt for United Winger to Replace Departing Star

United’s Diallo Attracting Attention Amidst Leicester’s Pursuit

Diallo: A Foxes’ Target

In the wake of Harvey Barnes’s likely move, Leicester City find themselves in the hunt for a fresh talent on the wing. The Foxes are reportedly setting their sights on Manchester United’s promising winger, Amad Diallo. The Ivorian youngster is attracting attention from Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Sheffield United, a development reported by Daily Mail.

Diallo’s Impressive Loan Stint

Diallo’s stellar loan tenure at Sunderland last term has surely put him on the radar. Scoring an impressive 14 goals and helping the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs, the 21-year-old has showcased the kind of talent Premier League clubs vie for.

Ten Hag’s Decisions Await

While the Ivorian is in demand, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has not yet decided the player’s fate. The focus is to ensure regular game time for the promising winger, regardless of the club he lands at.

Other Young Prospects In Focus

In other news, young gun Facundo Pellistri is reportedly garnering interest from FC Twente. After a season with limited appearances at United, he might be heading abroad for more experience. Meanwhile, winger Anthony Elanga has his next destination figured out, but a move to Everton seems unlikely in the coming days.