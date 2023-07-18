Willian Commits to Fulham with New Contract

A Fulham Return: Willian Strikes a New Deal

Once More a Cottager

A thrilling twist in the tale has seen the gifted Brazilian winger, Willian, ink a new one-year agreement with the pride of London – Fulham report BBC Sport. The seasoned maestro, at 34, found his prior contract with the Cottagers expired this summer, and he seemed on the precipice of a journey to Nottingham Forest.

A Resurgence in London

Defying the odds, Willian has opted to lace his boots once more for Fulham, securing a deal that carries the promise of a further 12-month extension. His sentiment radiates joy and anticipation.

“I’m completely happy,” Willian declared, reflecting on his significant contribution to Fulham’s commendable 10th place Premier League finish last term.

“Happy to continue the work I did last season with all my team-mates and the whole club. I think it’s a club that can do even better this season, so I’m happy to continue this amazing adventure.”

A Journey with Fulham

No stranger to London’s top clubs, the former Chelsea and Arsenal forward initially donned the Fulham jersey on a free transfer post his departure from Corinthians in August 2022.

An indispensable asset to Fulham’s line-up, Willian graced the Premier League with 27 appearances in the last season, netting a neat tally of five goals and six assists. This impressive performance is expected to be amplified in the forthcoming season, contributing to Fulham’s ambitions of reaching new heights.