Stamford Bridge Star Nears Agreement with French Club

Aubameyang: A New Dawn in Marseille?

Aubameyang’s Stamford Bridge Journey

In the teeming cauldron of football, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the once shining beacon of Arsenal, now faces the cold, daunting prospect of a departure from Stamford Bridge. His journey since the £12 million move from Barcelona last autumn has been less than spectacular, marred by disappointing performances and the ignominious exclusion from Chelsea’s Champions League squad last February.

Notably, Aubameyang arrived at Chelsea in a time of turbulence, just days before the departure of Thomas Tuchel, a mentor from his Borussia Dortmund days. His scoreboard tally was a modest three in 21 appearances. It was, simply put, a difficult time for the 34-year-old.

Rumours of a Marseille Chapter

Aubameyang, who was once rumoured to be heading to the Saudi Pro League, seems to have found respite in Marseille. This news comes courtesy of RMC Sport, which has reported that Aubameyang has secured a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, with the opportunity for a third season.

Marseille, having enjoyed a third-place finish last season, are now locked in negotiations with Chelsea to secure Aubameyang’s exit without a transfer fee. He remains contracted to Chelsea for another year, with his contract worth approximately £160,000 a week.

A Champions League Return for Aubameyang?

Marseille’s position could see them in the Champions League qualifiers this summer, offering a glimmer of hope for Aubameyang to reclaim his lost glory. His story continues to unfold, as this chapter in the south of France awaits him. Football, after all, is nothing if not a tale of resilience and redemption.