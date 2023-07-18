Liverpool and Villa Lock Horns for Belgian Star

A Battle Royal for Rennes’ Jewel: Doku

Amidst the swirling world of transfer gossip, Liverpool and Aston Villa have been highlighted as front runners, with a keen eye on Jeremy Doku, the Rennes’ standout winger. This Premier League-seeking Belgian star is the apple of many a club’s eye, sparking a fierce competition for his talent.

Villa’s Keen Interest

Insiders privy to the developments reported by Caught Offside suggest Villa currently lead the charge for Doku’s acquisition. Yet, the West Midlands club’s attention is divided, as they eagerly anticipate the decision of another target, Moussa Diaby. The suspense around Diaby’s choice is adding a twist to Villa’s pursuit of Doku, a testament to the cutthroat world of football transfers.

Liverpool: A Calculated Approach

Despite having their fingers in several pies, with their primary focus on fortifying the midfield and defence, Liverpool still appreciates Doku’s skill. Their long-term admiration for the Belgian international could certainly come into play before his contract ends in 2025.

Doku’s Premier League Ambition

Having made an indelible mark in Ligue 1, Doku has garnered attention across Europe. AC Milan and Napoli have reportedly made their approaches. However, Doku’s heart is set on the Premier League, setting the stage for a tug-of-war for his services.

A Hefty Price Tag

Rennes has placed a €40m tag on Doku, a sum that could potentially stir negotiations among interested clubs. As Villa and others weigh up the value of such an investment, much will hang on Diaby’s next move and its rippling effect on the Premier League transfer market.