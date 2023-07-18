Al-Ettifaq Calling: Will West Ham Striker Join Gerrard in Saudi?

Whispers of an Arabian Adventure for Antonio

Michail Antonio, the dynamic West Ham United frontman, finds himself at a crossroads. As the clock ticks on the final year of his contract, the allure of a potentially profitable venture in the Arabian sands with Al-Ettifaq beckons. Sources from The Times confirm that initial discussions have taken place, painting a picture of an exciting journey with Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool legend.

Gerrard, Antonio and the Al-Ettifaq Plot

Notably, Al-Ettifaq aren’t just flirting with Antonio. The Saudi Arabian outfit have also dangled a juicy financial carrot in front of Liverpool’s titan, Jordan Henderson. Thus, creating an intriguing narrative of a potentially unprecedented British invasion in Saudi Arabian football.

While the Hammers might be reluctant to see Antonio depart, the reality of the situation is stark. David Moyes, the gaffer at West Ham, is known to be in the process of an attacking overhaul. His sights are set on younger, more consistent striking prowess as he readies his side for the coming season. Armando Broja, the 21-year-old Chelsea talent who has spent a significant time recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, finds himself high on Moyes’ wishlist.

The State of Affairs at West Ham

The upcoming transfer window is shaping up to be an eventful one for the Hammers. Potential exits of Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings are on the cards, despite the club’s reluctance to let Scamacca leave for Roma on loan. Scamacca, who joined the Hammers from Sassuolo in a deal amounting to £35.5 million, seems intent on a return to Italy.

In the pursuit of reinforcements, a hefty £40 million bid was tabled for Fulham’s João Palhinha, only to be rebuffed. Fulham’s valuation of the midfield maestro stands firm at £80 million. The objective is to fill the void left by Declan Rice, who has left for Arsenal in a whopping £105 million deal.

A Challenging Road Ahead

David Moyes continues to eye James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Scott McTominay from Manchester United to bolster his squad. However, Manchester United has clarified that only Harry Maguire is for sale. The question remains whether the commanding centre back would fancy a move to east London.

From West Ham’s perspective, navigating this potentially turbulent transfer window will require some finesse. With the prospect of an Antonio exit and the quest to fill Declan Rice’s boots, the stakes have never been higher. However, it also offers an opportunity to shape a new-look West Ham, ready to take on the challenges of the new season. As the Arabian winds whisper, the real question is: Will Antonio answer their call?