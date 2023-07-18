Forward Commits To Man United On £325k Weekly Deal

Marcus Rashford Commits Future to Manchester United

Key Player Secures Long-Term Deal

Old Trafford is set to be Marcus Rashford’s home until 2028, with a new five-year deal in the pipeline. The fresh agreement is expected to boost Rashford’s wages from the current £250,000 to an eye-watering £325,000 weekly, according to reports from The Times.

Rashford Revitalised Under Ten Hag’s Reign

The season gone by saw Rashford revitalised under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, as he netted an impressive 30 goals across all competitions. It’s no secret that Ten Hag’s influence played a significant role in reviving Rashford’s form, leaving European clubs envious and vying for the forward’s signature. Despite attractive offers on the table, particularly from Paris Saint-Germain, Rashford chose loyalty over monetary gains, pledging his future to the club he’s called home since childhood.

Ten Hag’s Strategy Boosted by Rashford’s Commitment

The confirmation of Rashford’s impending deal will undoubtedly buoy Ten Hag as he continues to fortify his attacking options this summer. While bringing in a striker remains at the top of his agenda, United’s second signing of the transfer window appears to be on the horizon.

From Inter Milan to Manchester United: André Onana’s Journey

Progress has been made regarding a potential move for Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana. According to inside sources, personal terms on a five-year contract have been settled, and the transfer is nearing completion. Once the finer details have been ironed out, Onana, 27, will travel to Manchester, joining his new team and potentially jetting off to the United States for United’s pre-season tour.

Onana to Join United’s Pre-Season Tour

Onana’s anticipated arrival in Manchester is scheduled to align with United’s departure for their pre-season tour. The squad is set to head Stateside on Wednesday, shortly after their friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh. Barring any unforeseen issues, and provided his US visa is granted, Onana will join the rest of his new team on their journey across the pond.

Ten Hag’s New Number One

Ten Hag’s need for a new first-choice keeper, following David de Gea’s exit, seems to be sorted with Onana’s impending arrival. Their established rapport from their Ajax days is anticipated to play a pivotal role in United’s upcoming campaign.

As Marcus Rashford cements his stay at Old Trafford, the excitement at Manchester United continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting what the new season under Ten Hag’s management will bring.