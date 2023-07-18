Man Utd Agree Deal with Top Goalkeeper Target

The Red Devils seal the deal for the celebrated Cameroonian

Fresh from his sterling performances in Italy, Andre Onana, the distinguished goalkeeper from Inter Milan, has been nabbed by Manchester United for a striking £47.2m deal. Onana, whose hands have lifted the Italian Cup and thrice hailed as Eredivisie champion with former club Ajax, is now set to adorn the coveted red jersey.

A Lucrative Signing

United will shell out an initial £43.8m for the Cameroonian maestro, complemented with a subsequent £3.4m tied to performance add-ons. The 27-year-old, equipped with remarkable agility and command in the box, is expected to join the Red Devils on their forthcoming US tour. However, the completion of visa arrangements remains the only snag.

A Reunion Beckons at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag, United’s tactician, has been instrumental in this lucrative signing. The bond between Ten Hag and Onana extends back to their mutual Ajax days. Under the auspices of Ten Hag, Onana is set to commit to a five-year contract with United, which includes an option for an additional year.

A New Era of Goalkeeping at United

De Gea, United’s stalwart keeper for over a decade, rejected a new contract offer amidst United’s quest for a fresh face between the sticks. His 545 appearances under the club, a legacy initiated by Sir Alex Ferguson, and a record 190 clean sheets, will remain an indelible part of United’s rich history. However, Onana’s arrival rings in a new era.

Onana’s Outstanding Resume

Onana, who was a crucial part of Ajax for seven and a half years, switched to Inter in July 2022 on a free transfer. His tenure in Italy was characterised by 8 clean sheets from 24 Serie A games, propelling Inter to the third position. Notably, he remained unbeaten in 13 Champions League matches – the highest tally for any goalkeeper in the tournament. Onana even graced the Champions League final against Manchester City, though Inter fell short with a 1-0 loss.

An Exciting Addition to United’s Squad

Onana is United’s second acquisition this summer, following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m. Despite his sudden retirement from international football in December, following a dispute with Cameroon’s manager Rigobert Song during the World Cup, Onana’s reputation remains untarnished. United’s supporters eagerly await the potential dynamic Onana will bring to the squad, undeniably fortifying the club’s defensive prowess.