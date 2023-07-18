‘Strategic play’, Manchester United’s Bold Move For £86m Striker

Manchester United Refocus on Rasmus Hojlund After Onana’s Signing

Manchester United are nearing completion of the acquisition of Inter Milan’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana. With an estimated price tag of £43 million, the Cameroonian is expected to touch down in Manchester by Tuesday. A five-year deal awaits him, neatly coinciding with the club’s tour of America.

The Stage is Set for Hojlund’s Pursuit

As this key signing draws to a close, the Old Trafford executives’ attention veers towards another pivotal target – Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker, currently plying his trade with Atalanta, is set to be the next goal in United’s transfer window crosshairs.

With the legendary David De Gea departing on free transfer terms last month, the club’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, highlighted his priority was finding a suitable replacement. Concurrently, he also stressed the need for an attacking reinforcement. With Onana’s signing set to be finalised, the club’s focus sharpens on the talented Hojlund. According to reports from The Telegraph.

No Bargain to be Had in Hojlund’s Capture

United’s pursuit of Atalanta’s forward could prove challenging, as the Italian side has declared they’re uninterested in a player-swap deal. They remain firm in their demand for a straight cash transaction. To further complicate matters, the club has attached an eye-watering £86 million price tag to their prized asset.

There’s a tacit understanding that this is most likely a strategic play. However, even if the price dips £20 million below the initial asking price, it’ll still constitute a significant gamble on Hojlund. The Dane, although talented, is relatively unseasoned, having played just 87 senior matches and netted nine times in his last 32 appearances.

Ten Hag’s Balancing Act

United’s summer spending spree is already making headlines with the £55 million purchase of England’s midfielder, Mason Mount, alongside the impending Onana transfer. These moves push the club’s summer expenditure close to the £100 million mark, leaving a neat £20 million from their projected budget.

To bolster his war chest, ten Hag might resort to offloading some players. Dean Henderson, the club’s current goalkeeper, may be one such departure, with Nottingham Forest showing strong interest, albeit negotiations are complicated.

More Potential Exits on the Horizon

Another player likely to pack his bags is Anthony Elanga, with Forest eyeing the United forward. As contingency plans, Urawa Reds and Japan’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki are on United’s radar.

The club’s captain, Harry Maguire, also appears to be weighing up his options after losing his captaincy. While West Ham shows interest, the potential cost may prove a stumbling block. The club rebuffed a recent loan offer for the England defender.

Fred, the Brazilian midfielder, also faces a potential exit, with interest from Fulham, Galatasaray, and teams from Saudi Arabia. These potential departures might be necessary sacrifices in ten Hag’s quest to shape his ideal squad.