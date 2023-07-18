Report: West Ham Have 2 Big Money Bids Declined

West Ham’s Ambitious Bids for Maguire and Palhinha Rebuffed

In a somewhat startling revelation, it appears West Ham United’s ambitious loan offer for Harry Maguire has been spurned by Manchester United, with a hefty £45m bid for João Palhinha also rejected by Fulham. Fresh from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a substantial £105m, the Hammers are evidently keen to bolster their squad with some impressive signings. As reported by The Guardian.

The Quest to Fill Rice’s Boots

As David Moyes looks to replace Rice, the focus seems to be on securing two formidable midfielders. One of them is Fulham’s João Palhinha, while Edson Alvarez of Ajax is also under consideration.

Simultaneously, there’s a clear ambition to strengthen the backline, leading to the audacious approach for England international, Harry Maguire.

However, Manchester United’s willingness to entertain offers for Maguire doesn’t necessarily guarantee an easy transfer. West Ham’s current exploration is around a loan move, potentially with an option to buy, considering a full transfer may be too costly.

Maguire: A High-Profile Hurdle

Maguire, who experienced a substantial salary hike following United’s Champions League qualification, poses a fiscal challenge to West Ham. Their hesitation to pay a high fee for the 30-year-old is palpable. Despite the anticipation of a significant loss on the £80m Maguire, United remain keen on elevating their window budget through the sale of surplus players.

This strategy could face obstacles as Maguire’s popularity has waned during his stint at Old Trafford, with just eight Premier League starts last season. A tough decision lies ahead for the former Leicester defender – stay at United or opt for a new adventure. With Euro 2024 on the horizon, regular playtime will be a critical factor for him.

The Defensive Dilemma

In his pursuit of creating competition for Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, Moyes faces a dilemma. West Ham has indeed secured a new deal with Angelo Ogbonna, but his age raises questions, while Thilo Kehrer’s future remains uncertain.

West Ham’s Pursuit of Palhinha

An increased urgency to spend has descended upon West Ham after Rice’s sale, yet a swift move has not been evident. Fulham’s hefty £80m valuation of Palhinha leaves the Hammers doubtful about securing the Portugal international, despite suggestions that a slightly lower £50m might suffice.

As a potential alternative, Edson Álvarez is under consideration, though the transfer fee associated with the Mexico international remains a concern. A failed attempt by Borussia Dortmund to sign him last month only complicates the situation further.

Other Potential Targets

The Hammers are believed to have shown interest in the Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, with a loan move being discussed. They are, however, likely to be outpaced by Newcastle in their pursuit of Leicester winger Harvey Barnes. Other midfield options being explored include Bristol City’s Alex Scott, James Ward-Prowse of Southampton, and Everton’s Amadou Onana.

Bournemouth’s Active Transfer Activity

Bournemouth’s pursuit of Alex Scott has seen interest but Wolves’ higher bid creates a competitive landscape. After a rejected £15m offer, Wolves have been resilient, and their latest bid is close to £22m. The Championship club, however, insists on at least £25m for Scott, a player desired by many Premier League outfits.

In other news, Bournemouth has reportedly finalised a £15.5m deal with AZ Alkmaar for Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez. The talented 19-year-old attracted serious interest from several European clubs, including Lazio, but Bournemouth’s swift action saw them secure the player, addressing a critical position in their squad.