Chelsea Defender To Sport Leeds United Colours

Leeds United’s New Recruit: Ethan Ampadu

Major Transfers in English Football

A significant move in the football world is set to take place, with Ethan Ampadu poised to leave Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge. Leeds United have confirmed their acquisition of the 22-year-old defensive prodigy. Ampadu, who has shown versatility playing both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder, is heading north in a transfer deal worth an initial £7 million. Additional add-ons could increase this sum in the future. As reported by The Athletic.

Ampadu’s Journey so far

Ampadu, originally a product of Exeter’s youth system, made the switch to Chelsea in 2017. Following his move, he was shipped out on loan four times to gain experience. His most recent spell was with Spezia, where he clocked 31 appearances in Italy’s Serie A despite the club’s eventual relegation. Prior to that, he had loan spells with Venezia, RB Leipzig, and Sheffield United.

The Welsh international’s career at Chelsea was rather limited, with only 12 senior appearances to his name. With this in mind, it’s clear that the decision to move on a permanent basis is one aimed at securing consistent first-team football.

A Fresh Chapter for Leeds United

Leeds United are looking to rebuild following their demotion to the Championship last season. Under the guidance of their new manager, Daniel Farke, the club is keen to make key changes to their squad to improve their chances of returning to the top flight.

Securing Ampadu’s services is seen as a significant part of this plan, as Leeds hope to take advantage of the young defender’s experience from his loan spells and his ability to adapt to various defensive roles. Leeds United and their fans will be eagerly awaiting the completion of Ampadu’s medical, which is the final step in confirming his move away from Chelsea.