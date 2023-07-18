‘Underutilised asset’ – Watford Keen on Newcastle Left Back

A Change of Scenery: Watford Eyes Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis

Lewis’ Lost Lustre at Newcastle

As the football seasons turn, a chilling change blows in for Jamal Lewis, the full-back from Newcastle United. With a promising start that saw him transition from Norwich City to St James’ Park in 2020, Lewis’s star in the Premier League has dimmed rather than shine brighter. As revealed by the Daily Mail, the Northern Irishman’s standing in Eddie Howe’s squad has tumbled, culminating in only two fleeting Premier League appearances last season.

In his first season donning Newcastle’s black-and-white stripes, Lewis graced the field 26 times. However, his involvement plummeted to a sparse six in the subsequent season. Amidst a fast-paced, evolving Newcastle team, he found himself side-lined, dwarfed by the growing prominence of Dan Burn, the club’s first-choice left-back.

Watford’s Search for Strengthening: Enter Jamal Lewis

In contrast to his waning status at Newcastle, Championship side Watford recognises potential where others see dimmed stars. The Hornets are reported to be eagerly hovering, looking to scoop up the 25-year-old on loan. Lewis, with his 100 appearances for Norwich and a proud Championship trophy in his portfolio, could well be a seasoned pick for Watford. The former Canaries’ academy player is no stranger to Championship football, having lifted the division’s trophy back in 2019.

Jamal Lewis – the Underutilised Asset

Bearing 30 international caps for Northern Ireland, Lewis’s experience runs deeper than club football. His potential is ripe for harvesting, given the right circumstances and a club eager to maximise his capabilities.

Livramento: Newcastle’s New Full-back Focal Point

Newcastle’s sights have shifted elsewhere. Howe’s men have turned their gaze towards the South coast, chasing the signature of Southampton’s Tino Livramento. The Saints, however, remain steadfast, swatting away offers in the region of £21 million for their valuable right-back. As the tug-of-war continues, it seems Newcastle’s blueprint for their full-back line-up foresees no part for Jamal Lewis.

Watford’s interest thus appears a potentially favourable move for the left-back. As he steps away from the tumultuous shadows at St James’ Park, Jamal Lewis might just find his footballing fortunes revived at Vicarage Road.