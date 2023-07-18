Tuesday, July 18, 2023
SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesBundesliga Star Defender 'Close' To Wolves Transfer

Bundesliga Star Defender ‘Close’ To Wolves Transfer

0
By Gabriel Ramirez
Photo: IMAGO

Elvedi Set for Wolves Switch in Major Coup for Premier League Club

Wolves Clinches Deal for Elvedi

Top-tier English club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, better known as Wolves, are reportedly on the brink of finalising a major coup with the signing of Nico Elvedi. Set to take place on Tuesday, this development follows a successful negotiation with the Swiss centre-back’s current club, Borussia Mochengladbach, as reported by Football Insider.

Wolves are believed to be shelling out approximately £7.7 million for the 26-year-old central defender. Elvedi’s acquisition is a crucial part of Wolves’ strategy to boost their right-sided central defence. He is expected to ink the contract in the next few hours, marking an enormous achievement for the Premier League side.

Benefiting from Elvedi’s Contractual Predicament

The Molineux-based outfit are acting quickly, keen to capitalise on Elvedi’s contractual circumstances at Borussia Mochengladbach. Elvedi, whose contract with the German club is set to expire in the summer of 2024, was under the radar of several other Premier League clubs during this transfer window, including Tottenham.

In June, Roland Virkus, Gladbach director, voiced the club’s stance to German media outlet Bild, stating Elvedi would be sold if he didn’t extend his contract this summer.

Elvedi’s Impressive Campaign with Mochengladbach

Last season, Elvedi was a pivotal figure for the Bundesliga outfit, featuring in 34 games across all competitions. His consistent performance saw him start in every match, netting three goals and contributing to their tenth-place finish in Germany’s premier football league.

Wolves, in their quest for reinforcements, have a war chest at their disposal thanks to Ruben Neves’ £47 million move to Al Hilal. The club had earlier bolstered its defensive lineup in January by acquiring Craig Dawson, who signed a contract until 2025.

Previous article
‘Underutilised asset’ – Watford Keen on Newcastle Left Back
Next article
‘Strategic play’, Manchester United’s Bold Move For £86m Striker
Gabriel Ramirez
Gabriel Ramirez
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.