Bundesliga Star Defender ‘Close’ To Wolves Transfer

Elvedi Set for Wolves Switch in Major Coup for Premier League Club

Wolves Clinches Deal for Elvedi

Top-tier English club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, better known as Wolves, are reportedly on the brink of finalising a major coup with the signing of Nico Elvedi. Set to take place on Tuesday, this development follows a successful negotiation with the Swiss centre-back’s current club, Borussia Mochengladbach, as reported by Football Insider.

Wolves are believed to be shelling out approximately £7.7 million for the 26-year-old central defender. Elvedi’s acquisition is a crucial part of Wolves’ strategy to boost their right-sided central defence. He is expected to ink the contract in the next few hours, marking an enormous achievement for the Premier League side.

Benefiting from Elvedi’s Contractual Predicament

The Molineux-based outfit are acting quickly, keen to capitalise on Elvedi’s contractual circumstances at Borussia Mochengladbach. Elvedi, whose contract with the German club is set to expire in the summer of 2024, was under the radar of several other Premier League clubs during this transfer window, including Tottenham.

✍️𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘

Borussia Monchengladbach star Nico Elvedi Swiss centre-back, 26, is now set to put pen to paper on the deal to join Wolves in the coming hours which is reported to be a major coup for the club. For around £8 million 🐺

𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦?#wwfc #wolves pic.twitter.com/RvTByPN6E1 — 𝗔𝗟𝗪𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗡 𝗧𝗩 (@_AlwaysWolves) July 18, 2023

In June, Roland Virkus, Gladbach director, voiced the club’s stance to German media outlet Bild, stating Elvedi would be sold if he didn’t extend his contract this summer.

Elvedi’s Impressive Campaign with Mochengladbach

Last season, Elvedi was a pivotal figure for the Bundesliga outfit, featuring in 34 games across all competitions. His consistent performance saw him start in every match, netting three goals and contributing to their tenth-place finish in Germany’s premier football league.

Wolves, in their quest for reinforcements, have a war chest at their disposal thanks to Ruben Neves’ £47 million move to Al Hilal. The club had earlier bolstered its defensive lineup in January by acquiring Craig Dawson, who signed a contract until 2025.