Tuesday, July 18, 2023
TNT Announce Presenter Lineup with BT Sport Phased Out

TNT Announce Presenter Lineup with BT Sport Phased Out

By Ahmed Khan
Photo IMAGO

Laura Woods Spearheads Champions League Coverage for TNT Sports

In an exciting development, former TalkSport host Laura Woods has been appointed the primary presenter for TNT Sports’ Champions League broadcasts, taking the reins from Jake Humphrey.

Woods, a respected figure in sports broadcasting, concluded her stint at TalkSport in June and has now joined the broadcaster previously known as BT Sport.

Bold Changes in Presentation Team

Included in this innovative, female-led team are Lyndsey Hipgrave, Reshmin Chowdhury, and Jules Breach. These high-profile presenters signal TNT Sports’ commitment to pushing the boundaries in sports broadcasting.

Andrew Georgiou, the network president, expressed the firm’s ambitions, stating:

“We want to push the boundaries of what sports broadcasting has been in this market over the previous years.”

The intent is to cultivate a bold, contemporary broadcast style, an intention echoed by the president of Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe.

Photo: IMAGO

Key Departure and New Roles

Jake Humphrey announced his decision to step down from his role at BT Sport channel in May after a solid decade at the helm.

Hipgrave will extend her coverage to the Premier League, while Chowdhury is set to anchor the Champions League coverage alongside Woods. In another significant change, Breach is due to assume the role of Europa League presenter, also handling pitch-side coverage of matches, thereby replacing Des Kelly.

Photo: IMAGO

Punditry and Commentating Assignments

A further exciting addition is Ally McCoist, who will step in to co-commentate Premier League and Champions League matches. He joins a well-established team of pundits including Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, and Joe Cole.

Meanwhile, Darren Fletcher and Adam Summerton will continue in their roles as commentators.

Ahmed Khan
More News

