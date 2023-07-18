Benjamin Mendy Verdict: A Study in Footballer Solidarity

Unpacking the Outpouring of Support for Benjamin Mendy

In a world where footballers often keep a guarded stance on controversies, the public support for Benjamin Mendy by fellow professionals is notable. While Mendy has been cleared of all charges, it leaves an important question in its wake – why are footballers, who are otherwise reserved on sensitive issues, so vocal about their support for Mendy?

Mendy’s Ordeal

Benjamin Mendy, the former Manchester City defender, experienced a whirlwind of emotions when he was pronounced “not guilty” in the Chester Crown Court. The end of the near three-year-long legal journey was marked with the dropping of multiple charges, including rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault. Notwithstanding the exoneration, Mendy’s testimony during the trials indicated an alarming attitude towards women, painting a picture that is hard to ignore.

Benjamin Mendy All cases dismissed.

So what are we doing now?

Who is going to help this brother heal?

Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name?

How he’s going to have he’s career back?

Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now… pic.twitter.com/84kxF77RgY — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 14, 2023

Footballers Rushing to Support

Amid the silence that ensued after Mendy’s verdict, numerous professionals took to their social platforms to voice their support. Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay stood out with his tweet addressing the issue, calling for support for athletes who find themselves in similar situations. His message was well-received, with over 34 million views at the time of writing.

The show of solidarity extended to other players as well. Notable figures such as Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger were quick to offer their support. Even former players like Rio Ferdinand and Miralem Pjanic expressed their sympathy.

Surprising Support for Mendy: A Cause for Reflection

Sarah Shephard, in her article for The Athletic today, raised a valid question:

“Is it surprising to see such public support for Mendy from some of his fellow professionals, and others? Frankly, yes. Shocking, even.”

One might wonder if these players are privy to the intricate details of the case, or did they just react impulsively to the “not guilty” verdict?

Footballers are known for their immense reach and influence. However, this power is seldom utilised to voice concerns on issues like women’s rights, LGBTQI+ rights, or human rights atrocities in countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Could it be that these issues seem distant and unrelatable to them? After all, these problems do not directly impact their lives, while Mendy’s case may strike a chord with them.

The Perspective of the Players: A Look Inside Their Mindset

Elite athletes are often seen as inherently selfish beings, and rightly so. The journey to the top requires a level of self-focus that borders on obsession. This mindset may not easily accommodate consideration for others’ feelings or the impact of their actions.

The overwhelming support for Mendy implies a deeper sense of personal connection with his predicament. The solidarity shown by the players suggests that they view Mendy’s case as an attack on all of them – a combined assault by those who falsely accuse, the media, and the trial-by-social-media society.

I'm sorry for everything you’ve been through, Benjamin Mendy. You lost two years of your career, but that's the least of this whole situation… What about the psychological damage? Surely your life will never be the same. The culture of destroying reputations has made yet… pic.twitter.com/8ZtWeZ4C10 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) July 16, 2023

A Culture of Destroying Reputations?

Vinicius Jr’s post sheds light on this sentiment, remarking on the “culture of destroying reputations”. This belief is echoed by Jack Grealish, who expressed frustration over sensational headlines linked to his personal life. It seems that the players believe Mendy’s case to be part of the same narrative – an unjust attempt to tarnish reputations.

This show of support leaves us with an uneasy question – do these footballers genuinely perceive themselves as the “victims”, as suggested by Vinicius Jr? While the answer to this question remains unclear, the public support for Mendy by his peers offers an intriguing perspective into their collective mindset.