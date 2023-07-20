New Rashford Deal Is United’s Most Important One Of Summer

Marcus Rashford: The Red Devil for Keeps

Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United that will tie him to the club until 2028. The 25-year-old attacker has committed his long-term future to the club after being convinced that they are moving in the right direction under Erik ten Hag.

It’s been a rollercoaster couple of seasons for Rashford. He scored 21 goals and added 15 assists in the 20/21 season while tallying 57 appearances as United reached the Europa League Final. He played through multiple injuries as he tried desperately to bring silverware to Old Trafford.

The English Lion’s Roar Fades

Following that season Rashford played for England at the European Championships and was clearly limited by the injuries which had hampered him throughout the season. Rashford would ultimately be one of three England players to miss a penalty in the shoot-out as the Three Lions lost to Italy.

That penalty miss has to have had a huge effect on the player, as no doubt will the slew of abuse he, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka faced from faceless online cowards.

A Season of Struggle

Rashford struggled badly in the 21/22 season. The aftereffects of his injuries, combined with a United team that lost its way after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo saw him score only four league goals, five in all competitions. That was a career-worst season by some distance and led to some asking silly questions about Rashford.

Some wondered if Rashford, a boyhood fan who joined the club at eight years of age, was still committed to the club. Some others asked if his activism was distracting and maybe he should just “focus on his football” because, you know, why do kids need food and all that?

An Unexpected Hero Off the Field

The shift against Rashford by some in the media establishment after he embarrassed the UK Government by doing more to fight children going without food was quite something to see.

Rashford silenced all critics last season with 30 goals and 11 assists, including a post world cup explosion that saw him score 17 goals, with 6 assists, in 18 games. The last goal in that run was United’s second in their League Cup Final victory over Newcastle.

A Key Player Under Erik ten Hag

It could be argued that during that spell Rashford was the most in-form player in Europe, and he displayed his versatility by playing through the middle for United as well his normal left wing role. He clearly bought into the vision of Erik ten Hag and having a real manager guiding his career was probably a major reason behind his decision to extend his contract at the club.

United have been a turbulent mess since Rashford broke into the team but ten Hag seems to be the first coach to work with Rashford and have a long-term plan for the player, and the club.

An Essential Piece of the Red Devils’ Puzzle

Keeping Rashford is vital as, along with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, he is one of United’s very best players. At just 25 he is just entering his prime years and if he can build on what he produced last season he might be in the running for Footballer of The Year next season.