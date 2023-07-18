Liverpool’s Transfer Window: Hunt for Right-Back Cover Intensifies

A Shift in Strategy

After reshuffling their formation last season, Liverpool FC are setting their sights on the transfer market for additional right-back reinforcements. Highly placed sources within the football industry have indicated that the Merseyside team is keenly assessing potential targets as the summer transfer window beckons.

The Alexander-Arnold Evolution

Liverpool’s defensive stalwart Trent Alexander-Arnold is anticipated to persist with his surprising new role in the midfield for the 2023-24 season. Last season saw the 24-year-old Liverpool native evolve in the latter stages of the campaign. Manager Jurgen Klopp astutely utilised Alexander-Arnold’s impressive creativity, pushing him further up the pitch to take control of the game.

The result of this tactical shift saw Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson almost forming a triumvirate in the back line, particularly when the Reds were under pressure. This strategic change further fortified Liverpool’s defence and provided an innovative avenue for Alexander-Arnold to shine.

Echoed by the English Squad

Interestingly, the England manager, Gareth Southgate, adopted the same approach. Southgate, during the previous month’s qualifier victories over Malta and North Macedonia, featured Alexander-Arnold in midfield, echoing Klopp’s innovative strategy. The young defender’s midfield move has been a talking point for some time, with critics pointing out his need for a more elevated role to compensate for his perceived defensive limitations.

The Search for Right-Back Alternatives

A permanent shift of Alexander-Arnold to midfield, however, presents Liverpool with a logistical issue. With James Milner leaving for Brighton on a free transfer and Calvin Ramsay heading to Preston North End on loan, the Reds’ right-back options seem sparse. As a result, Liverpool are reportedly turning their gaze to the transfer market, with a substantial influx of funds expected to bolster their kitty.

A Centre-Back on the Horizon?

Speculation also points towards Liverpool’s transfer strategists considering a centre-back. With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on Liverpool’s transfer activity, particularly their pursuit of a right-back replacement and a potential new centre-back.