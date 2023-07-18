Newcastle Utd Set to Increase £25m Offer for Soton’s Livramento

A High-Stakes Bid for Southampton’s Livramento

Newcastle United are set to ramp up their pursuit of Tino Livramento, the prized right-back, with an increased bid on the table, according to close sources. In a deal that could see the Tyneside club splash as much as £25 million, the Magpies are demonstrating a clear determination to fortify their defensive ranks.

Despite having their initial £15 million offer rebuffed by Southampton, the team led by Eddie Howe appears undeterred, as they plan to augment their bid substantially. Newcastle remains keen to draw the Championship club into an agreement over their highly rated 20-year-old talent.

Livramento: Eddie Howe’s Prime Summer Target

Livramento is said to be at the top of Howe’s wishlist as he seeks to bolster his defence. The former Chelsea player’s rising status coupled with Newcastle’s defensive needs could potentially culminate in a lucrative summer move.

The England Under-21 international, who made a triumphant return from a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury at the close of the 2022-23 season, has captured attention across the football landscape. After enduring a gruelling 13-month stint on the sidelines, Livramento returned to make two appearances as a substitute in Southampton’s final matches of the season.

Livramento’s Inspiring Journey: From Chelsea to Southampton

After switching Chelsea for Southampton in a deal worth around £5 million in 2021, Livramento quickly enamoured himself with the Saints’ faithful. A tally of one goal and two assists from 32 matches in his maiden season at the club left fans and pundits alike impressed.

Interestingly, Chelsea secured a potential avenue for the youngster’s return. The Blues hold a £38 million buy-back clause for the dynamic defender, which comes into effect this summer, along with a significant sell-on clause, which could add further layers of complexity to any potential transfer negotiations.

Newcastle United’s Right-Back Conundrum

As it stands, Newcastle’s right-back position is comfortably covered with Kieran Trippier, Javi Manquillo, and Emil Krafth. However, the quest to recruit Livramento hints at a strategic move to inject a blend of youth and flair into the squad’s defensive line.

Following the club’s substantial investment in Italy’s Sandro Tonali, securing Livramento would highlight Newcastle’s ambition for the forthcoming season, especially given the increasing competition for the promising right-back’s signature.