Man City Eyes RB Leipzig Star Dani Olmo to Replace Mahrez

The Manchester Saga: Chasing Dani Olmo as Mahrez Departs

As summer transfer rumours swirl, Manchester City’s gaze is firmly set on RB Leipzig sensation Dani Olmo as a potential replacement for departing star Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez’s Unexpected Exit

The Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez, is reportedly closing a lucrative deal with Al-Ahli of the Saudi Pro League. The two-year contract is believed to be worth an eye-watering £43 million per season in wages, sources reveal. This unexpected move leaves a gaping hole in Pep Guardiola’s formidable City side that has enjoyed a treble-winning season.

New Hope in Dani Olmo

Guardiola and his staff are prepared to splash the cash in their bid to replace the outgoing Mahrez. The Spanish manager’s long-standing interest in Dani Olmo is no secret. Olmo, an integral part of RB Leipzig, has long been on City’s radar and could become the ideal replacement for Mahrez.

The Spanish international brings a prolific attacking record, having scored 55 goals and provided 57 assists in 247 total club appearances since his rise to prominence at Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. Last season, Olmo’s contributions were pivotal, with five goals and 11 assists across 31 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig.

Despite the departure of star players Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku to Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively, Leipzig appear to be in no rush to part ways with Olmo. However, if the right offer lands, they might reconsider.

Olmo’s Journey Ahead

Olmo recently inked a contract extension that keeps him at Leipzig until June 2027, signalling his commitment to the Bundesliga side. As a regular contributor to the Spanish national team with six goals in 31 caps, Olmo continues to make his mark on the international stage.

Consequences of a City Summer

City’s summer window is shaping up to be a challenging one. With potential loan moves for players like Cole Palmer leaving the Premier League champions potentially deficient in wide areas, the Olmo transfer becomes an increasingly attractive option for the Manchester side.