Manchester vs West Ham: The Race for a Bundesliga Ace

In the Midfield Heat: West Ham and Manchester United Eye Leon Goretzka

The Premier League Chessboard

In a gripping revelation by Sky Germany, West Ham United emerge as an interested party in the continuing saga of Leon Goretzka. The iconic German midfielder, currently a part of FC Bayern Munich, finds himself at the receiving end of much attention from the Premier League.

Manchester United and West Ham United are entangled in an enticing watch over Goretzka, an intriguing development indeed. Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg shared:

“Leon Goretzka is definitely a candidate whose situation is being monitored very closely by the English clubs.”

A Midfield Masterpiece Amidst Uncertainty

At 28, Goretzka, a midfield artiste par excellence, finds his future with FC Bayern shrouded in uncertainty. Thomas Tuchel, the coach, publicly criticised the seasoned player, fuelling rumours of a possible departure. Plettenberg added:

“It hasn’t escaped them that Goretzka may leave Bayern”

After bidding adieu to their captain, Declan Rice, who moved over to Arsenal, West Ham are keen to invest part of the £121.8 million transfer fee they received. Their sights are set on at least five potential successors, Goretzka being one among them.

Decoding the Transfer Economics

Plettenberg further added:

“Bayern is currently envisioning a transfer fee of €40 to €50 million. Tuchel would definitely let him go, as Tuchel wants to make squad space.”

Goretzka, who moved from FC Schalke 04 to Säbener Straße in 2018, was part of the historic FC Bayern team that secured the Triple in 2020.

However, Goretzka lost his undisputed regular place in the squad during the final phase of the last season under Tuchel. The German international has also grappled with injuries from time to time.

The Rivals Within and Without

Goretzka faces stiff competition in central midfield, with the likes of Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig), Raphael Guerreiro (BVB), returnee Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United), Joshua Kimmich, and Ryan Gravenberch.

“He shows absolutely no signs of wanting to leave Bayern. He does not want to leave; he wants to stay and does not want to talk to any club about a transfer,” Plettenberg reported.

West Ham’s interest also extends to Edson Alvarez, Sofyan Amrabat of AC Florenz, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, and the former Borussia Mönchengladbach player, Denis Zakaria.

“Talks with Gallagher are already advanced. The transfer fee would be between €25 and €35 million. At least one of the five named candidates is expected to come”

As the clock ticks and transfer scenarios unfold, the future of Leon Goretzka holds promise for an intriguing summer plot. Football fans, be it in Munich or Manchester, will watch keenly as this saga continues to unravel.