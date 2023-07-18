Report: Defensive Ace Agrees Personal Terms with Newcastle United

Newcastle’s Courtship of Axel Disasi: The Winds of Change at St. James’ Park

Prelude: A Game of Moves and Strategy

In the chessboard of football transfers, Newcastle United has made its move. Football Insider has reported that the north-east titans are on the brink of inking a deal with Axel Disasi, the robust centre-back from AS Monaco. Despite having reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Disasi, the Magpies are yet to conclude negotiations concerning the transfer fee.

The Prized Asset: A Closer Look at Axel Disasi

A jewel in Monaco’s crown, Disasi’s contract extends until 2025. The 25-year-old made a move to Monaco from Stade Reims in 2020, and since then, has cemented his place as a formidable centre-back. Newcastle’s potential gain appears to hover around the £40million mark, a price tag reflecting the player’s skill and value. However, it’s worth noting that the dialogue between both clubs is in the embryonic stages.

Eddie Howe’s Defensive Calculations

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, enjoys an array of options in the centre-back role. His arsenal includes the likes of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, club captain Jamaal Lascelles and newcomer Dan Burn, who’s capable of handling duties at left-back or centre-half. However, the Magpies might face a dent in their defensive ranks with the potential departure of Lascelles this summer.

Anticipating Shifts: Lascelles’ Potential Departure

Lascelles, despite his substantial influence in the dressing room, might struggle to find opportunities in the upcoming season. His appearances dwindled to just 11 across all competitions last season, with a mere five of those marking his inclusion in the starting lineup. Given these statistics, it seems the tides may be turning for the club captain.

The Rising Star: Disasi’s Impressive Record

Contrastingly, Disasi’s star continues to rise. The 25-year-old made a resounding 49 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, netting six goals and contributing four assists. The centre-back found himself in the starting lineup for all but one of these matches, displaying his consistent performance and unquestionable reliability.

Epilogue: The Promise of a New Dawn

Axel Disasi’s potential arrival at St. James’ Park brings with it the promise of a new dawn. As negotiations continue, anticipation brews among the Newcastle faithful, who eagerly await the final verdict. A potentially transformative move, Disasi’s addition to the squad could pave the way for a sturdy defence, filling the gap that may be left by Lascelles’ possible departure.