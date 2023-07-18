Behind Chelsea’s Defence: Impact of Fofana’s Knee Surgery

The Blues Scramble for Defence After Fofana Injury

Chelsea’s squad has been dealt a significant setback with the announcement of Wesley Fofana’s cruciate ligament injury requiring reconstructive surgery, as reported by BBC Sport. With the French centre-back likely to be sidelined for most of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Chelsea’s high command is hurriedly evaluating their defensive options in the current transfer window.

This comes after a double blow to their defence following the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta earlier this summer.

Former Man Utd Captain in Chelsea’s Crosshairs

The West London side’s scouting department reportedly sees Harry Maguire, former Manchester United captain, as a top choice available in the market. Enquiries about the defender’s current situation at Old Trafford are underway.

The 30-year-old Maguire’s tenure at United has been shaky of late, largely due to a diminished role under manager Erik ten Hag. The England international made only eight Premier League starts in the 2022/23 season, leading to speculation about his future with the Red Devils.

Harry Maguire’s Prospective New Home

While multiple clubs such as West Ham, Newcastle, and Serie A giants Inter and Juventus have shown interest, a move to Stamford Bridge could be the most enticing offer on Maguire’s table.

A potential loan move to Chelsea is not off the table, given the club’s capability to cover Maguire’s full wages – a luxury other clubs may not be able to afford. Despite Manchester United’s preference to sell the defender outright, a loan move to Chelsea is a possibility.