The Renaissance of Saudi Football: A Cristiano Ronaldo Perspective

With his eyes firmly set on the rising horizon of Saudi Arabian football, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed strong sentiments regarding the current state of European football, referring to it as ‘dead’. As reported by Football Transfers his conviction lies in the evolving future of the Saudi Pro League, where he currently plays for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s Leap to Al-Nassr

In a surprising shift from the grand stadiums of Europe, Ronaldo ventured into Saudi Arabia’s football scene in January, taking up the colours of Al-Nassr. His arrival was a part of a wider narrative that saw the government inject a monumental $20 billion into the Saudi Pro League, a financial influx that has dramatically transformed the football landscape there.

Such significant investment has triggered a wave of high-profile stars taking a similar leap of faith to Ronaldo, lured by lucrative contracts and the chance to redefine their careers. Renowned players such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly have found a new home under the Middle Eastern sun.

The Visionary’s Forecast: Ronaldo on Saudi Football

Ronaldo is not just a spectator in this unfolding drama. His belief in the growth and future prospects of Saudi football has seen him become a vocal advocate. According to information from Football Transfers, Ronaldo emphasises that the pendulum of football’s future is swinging towards Saudi Arabia, a sentiment echoed by his critique of the European football scene.

“In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi,” he is quoted saying. “In a year, the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

Challenging the Status Quo

Ronaldo’s move has not been without criticism, with sceptics questioning the credibility of the Saudi league and the motivations of players making the shift. However, the 38-year-old star stood his ground and refuted such criticisms.

“They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now?” Ronaldo posed, highlighting the influx of other players following suit. “I opened the way… and now all the players are coming here. My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact.”

A Trailblazer’s Impact

The former Juventus star also alluded to his stint in Italy as evidence of his influence in reviving interest in leagues, stating, “When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes he generates higher interest.”

Closing the chapter on his European career, Ronaldo concluded, “I won’t return to European football, the door is completely closed. I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one is the Premier League, they’re way ahead of all the other leagues.”

Despite a defeat in a friendly against Celta Vigo, Ronaldo remains focused on his journey in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the shift in football’s epicentre and crafting a new legacy.