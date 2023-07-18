Arsenal Unveil Bold New Away Kit for New Season

Embracing Change: Arsenal Unveil New Vibrant Adidas Away Kit for 2023/24

Taking a vibrant turn for the upcoming season, Arsenal have launched a daring new Adidas away kit for 2023/24, marking a bold departure from their conventional colours. The new look arrives as they gear up for their anticipated return to the Champions League. As reported by 90Min, the kit features a striking green hue, accented by abstract black-line patterns and light blue details.

The Evolution of Arsenal’s Kits

Arsenal’s previous alternate kits garnered significant fan appreciation for their elegance and simplicity. Last season’s chic black away strip and the tastefully designed pink-and-blue third shirt were immediate hits with the supporters. This year, however, the club has embraced audacity and introduced a more adventurous design.

Today, the club officially shared the first glimpse of the new kit on their social media, along with the caption: “Ready to broadcast Islington’s finest to the world. Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasFootball 23/24 Men’s Team away kit”.

away from home, close to the heart 🫶 introducing, the new @Arsenal men’s team away kit 23/24 – available now. pic.twitter.com/YljNQHePz8 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) July 18, 2023

Decoding the Design: A Bold Aesthetic Statement

The 2023/24 away kit’s dominant shade, a vivid blend of neon green and yellow, is punctuated by an abstract pattern of squiggly black lines and spots. Complementing these are details of light blue trim, lettering, and numbering. The striking green hue is a first for Arsenal since Adidas became their official kit supplier in 2019.

Indeed, this vibrant use of colour harks back to a few seasons prior. Under Puma, the Gunners’ kit partner before Adidas, the team sported a mint-green strip in the 2018/19 season. Meanwhile, the 2016/17 season saw the use of a similar high-visibility green, albeit as trim on a navy third shirt.

Homage and Oversights: The Home Kit Unveiling

In May, Arsenal presented their home kit for the new season, a tribute to the ‘Invincibles’ of 20 years ago. However, a minor mishap required Adidas to pause production. The shirt was supposed to feature 38 red stripes, symbolising the number of Premier League games the Gunners went unbeaten during the 2003/04 season. The actual design, however, fell short of this number.

Upcoming Challenges: Embodying the Spirit of the New Kit

As the Gunners don their daring new attire, it is hoped that the boldness of their kit echoes on the pitch, particularly as they head back into Champions League territory. The forthcoming 2023/24 season poses an exciting challenge and opportunity for Arsenal to demonstrate their mettle and resilience. In their vivid new Adidas away kit, they are ready to confront what lies ahead, all while paying tribute to the vibrant spirit of football.