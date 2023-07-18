Tuesday, July 18, 2023
SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesManchester United Re-sign Veteran Defender on Short Term Deal

Manchester United Re-sign Veteran Defender on Short Term Deal

0
By Amelia Hartman
Photo by IMAGO

Manchester United Re-sign Jonny Evans: A Welcome Home

One of Manchester United’s very own, Jonny Evans, has come back to Old Trafford. Having graduated from United’s prestigious academy, the Northern Irish defender has now re-joined the ranks of his old club. Evans, at 35, has agreed to a short-term contract with the Premier League giants after a successful pre-season stint with them.

A Return to Familiar Grounds

Evans, unattached since his contract with Leicester City ended after the 2022/23 season, finds himself once again donning the red jersey. Known for his tenacious defence and leadership skills, Evans’ return brings a sense of nostalgia and anticipation to Old Trafford.

From 2007 to 2015, Evans was a force on the pitch for Manchester United, making 198 appearances and contributing to 11 trophy victories. His return continues to uphold United’s initiative to welcome back previous players, fostering a culture of inclusivity and loyalty.

Short-Term Reunion: Pre-season Friendlies on the Horizon

Evans’ short-term contract has been officially announced by Manchester United. This move will see him participating in the pre-season friendlies, with the first match slated against Lyon this Wednesday. According to 90Min, the club released a statement saying, “Experienced defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal to enable him to take part in Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.”

The reunion goes beyond just wearing the red jersey once more. Evans has been training with the Under-21s while deciding his next career move post-Leicester. In addition to that, he has participated in several first-team training sessions, catching the eye of the new manager Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff.

Future Prospects: From First Team to Academy

The club has indicated that Evans’ journey doesn’t stop at pre-season friendlies. Post his involvement in Edinburgh and San Diego, he is scheduled to join the Academy group travelling to San Diego. Meanwhile, the first-team squad will be making their way to New York.

The re-signing of Jonny Evans echoes Manchester United’s commitment to acknowledging their own, creating a sense of unity and tradition within the club. As the 2023/24 season approaches, fans and pundits will undoubtedly be keen to see how Evans’ return influences the dynamics of the team, both on and off the field.

Previous article
Arsenal Unveil Bold New Away Kit for New Season
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.