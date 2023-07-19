One in One Out? As Newcastle Eye New Winger

Newcastle On The Brink of Snatching Leicester’s Star, Barnes

Rumours are swirling that the football stage in Newcastle are set for a dramatic plot twist. As per the recent reports by Daily Mail, the club is inching towards a contract agreement with Harvey Barnes, Leicester’s esteemed player. The skillful winger, celebrated for his remarkable capabilities, is said to be valued in the vicinity of £35-40million by the Foxes. This monumental deal is on the cusp of completion and could redefine the Magpies’ game in the coming days.

Leicester’s Famed Winger’s Expected Arrival, A Ticket to Exit for Saint-Maximin?

The anticipation of Barnes’ landing in Tyneside has thrown light on a related narrative: Allan Saint-Maximin’s possible departure from the club. While this remains a suspenseful subplot, Saint-Maximin’s absence from Glasgow’s friendly against Rangers on Tuesday certainly feeds the rumours.

Thailand Beckons Leicester as Newcastle Beckons Barnes

As Leicester prepare for their journey to Thailand, the potential departure of their coveted asset, Barnes, forms an intriguing backdrop. The Foxes have a match against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 23, followed by a clash with Tottenham in Singapore a week later.

Barnes’ Journey to Champions League

While Aston Villa and West Ham expressed interest in this talent, Barnes, always held a soft spot for Newcastle. Not surprising, considering the possibility of playing in the Champions League in the upcoming season presented itself here.

Barnes’ Impressive Credentials

At just 25, Barnes boasts an impressive track record. He was instrumental in the Leicester teams’ top-five finishes in 2020 and 2021, along with their memorable FA Cup triumph in 2021. Add to that the distinction of reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals in the following year.

Now, with his potential move to St. James’ Park, Barnes is hopeful of building on his single England cap in the run-up to Euro 2024.

Leicester’s Cash-Strapped Scenario and the Fallout

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship has put financial pressure on the club, making it imperative to sell off their star players. The previous season’s top two attackers, James Maddison and Barnes, look likely to exit, along with possibly Kelechi Iheanacho, Timothy Castagne, Wilfried Ndidi, Patson Daka, Jannik Vestergaard, and Boubakary Soumare.

Barnes’ Sale: A Financially Savvy Decision for Leicester

The potential sale of Barnes is also a strategic step towards adhering to Financial Fair Play spending rules. As Barnes was nurtured in the Leicester academy, any fee from his sale would count as pure profit for the Foxes.

Newcastle’s FFP Boundaries and Market Creativity

Newcastle’s financial manoeuvres are also tied by FFP constraints. Echoing this reality, Eddie Howe, over the weekend, emphasised the need for the club to be ‘creative’ in the transfer market, given the ‘not so huge’ budget.

Saint-Maximin’s Future: Still Up in the Air

The potential Saint-Maximin’s sale is linked to the Barnes deal, according to insiders. However, if negotiations hit a snag, he may still join Newcastle’s touring squad in the United States. The curtains are yet to be drawn on this act, with eyes fixed on the Saudi Pro League’s potential role in the tale.