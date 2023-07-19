Aston Villa Submit Second Bid For Exciting Winger

From Bayer Leverkusen to Aston Villa: The Chase for Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa’s pursuit for offensive reinforcements has led them to Bayer Leverkusen’s livewire Moussa Diaby. The Birmingham outfit have shown resolute determination in securing the French International’s signature, having just launched a second bid of approximately €50 million (£42.9m, $56.2m), as The Athletic reports. The top brass at Villa Park, led by Head Coach Unai Emery, are quite explicit about their ambition to bring the 24-year-old sensation on board.

Villa’s Offensive Reinforcements: An Immediate Priority

It’s a pressing necessity for Villa to fortify their frontline. Attempts to secure the services of Marco Asensio and Nico Williams have not yielded results thus far, with the former choosing Paris Saint-Germain as his new home. Emery aims to augment his squad depth to replicate last season’s success, when the Villans clinched a coveted spot for European football by finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Diaby’s Stellar Track Record: A Promise of Potential

Diaby, a product of Emery’s former club PSG, has been with Leverkusen since 2019, after signing a five-year contract. His performances in the Bundesliga have won him many plaudits. The French star showcased a remarkable individual display last season, delivering 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. This impressive track record offers promising potential for Aston Villa’s European ambitions.

A Busy Pre-Season Awaits: Aston Villa’s Roadmap

As the Villans gear up for their Premier League Summer Series participation, their first match will be against Newcastle United on July 24. Fulham and Brentford will be the next opponents in line. Following these encounters, Villa has pre-season friendlies lined up against Lazio and Valencia. The first Premier League showdown of the 2023-24 campaign will see them face off against Newcastle on August 12.

Diaby’s Goal-Scoring Prowess: An Art of Precision

Diaby’s evolved from a central striker during his stint at PSG’s academy to an outstanding winger, that retains a keen eye for goal, paired with astute movement within the penalty box. This unique set of attributes has led to Villa’s interest, will we see Diaby don the claret & blue of Villa Park?