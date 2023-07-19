André Onana: The Perfect Replacement for De Gea at Man Utd?

The Evolution of Goalkeeping

For decades, the role of the goalkeeper was often overlooked and underappreciated. Their primary function was to prevent the ball from crossing the goal line, and that was about it. However, the occasional appearance of maverick goalkeepers like René Higuita, Jorge Campos, José Luis Chilavert, and Fabien Barthez, who dared to push the boundaries of traditional goalkeeping, left a lasting impression.

These goalkeepers, often seen as audacious risk-takers, hinted at the untapped potential of goalkeepers who were confident and forward-thinking. Higuita, for instance, once suggested that goalkeepers should entertain the audience as much as outfield players do.

While the likes of Higuita haven’t become mainstream, the role of the goalkeeper has evolved significantly. They’re no longer seen as just the 11th player but are increasingly utilised as an 11th outfielder. The qualities that underpinned the eccentric tendencies of Higuita, Barthez, and others are now key components in the modern game.

The Rise of the Playmaking Goalkeeper: André Onana

André Onana is arguably the most extreme example of this new breed of goalkeeper at the elite level of the sport today. He’s a risk taker, has a positive and creative mentality, and embodies the modern goalkeeper.

Having just helped Inter Milan reach the UEFA Champions League final, Onana is one of the most sought-after keepers in Europe this summer. His asking price is reportedly around €50million (£43m), which is considered surprisingly low for a player of his calibre.

Onana: The Antithesis of De Gea

Choosing Onana as De Gea’s replacement would certainly be a case of going from one extreme to another. De Gea isn’t particularly comfortable on the ball, while Onana is among the world’s calmest and most confident goalkeepers in possession.

Ten Hag has often emphasised the importance of productivity from every area of the team. With this in mind, the arrival of a goalkeeper like Onana could have a transformational impact at United. They already have key players in defensive areas who are effective at playing through the lines. Adding a talented ball-playing goalkeeper would appear to be the logical next step, particularly given the Premier League’s current emphasis on pressing.

High Risk, High Reward

Onana’s style of play is not without its risks. However, his 93.8% pass accuracy in his own half last season was only bettered by 12 goalkeepers across Europe’s top five leagues. His adventurous passing out from the back could bring further destabilisation to opponents, particularly those who press high.

His style of play and risk-taking aren’t for everyone, and some supporters may take a little time to adjust to him. However, Ten Hag is already very familiar with Onana’s habits and quirks, so any successful pursuit would be seen as the former Ajax boss providing a seal of approval for his talents.

The Future of Goalkeeping at Old Trafford

Onana isn’t perfect, but is any goalkeeper? Even Ederson last season conceded more goals than expected according to the same model, yet he’s still lauded as being among the best and probably the benchmark for ball-playing goalkeepers.

If Onana does join United, his adaptation would be key. How quickly he adjusts to the change in pressing intensity would be a significant factor during the early months. If all goes smoothly, there’s every reason to expect Onana to be a hugely important cog in Ten Hag’s machine.

United could be finally moving with the times; perhaps the goalkeeper will at long last be utilised to maximum effect at Old Trafford.