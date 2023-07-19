Moses Caicedo: The Complete Player Attracting Top Clubs

The Midfield Dynamo

Moses Caicedo, the 20-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder, has been making waves in the football world with his impressive performances. His statistics reveal a player who is not only a key part of his team’s defensive structure but also contributes significantly to their attacking play.

Caicedo has a pass completion rate of 88.5%, placing him in the 94th percentile of players. This high completion rate, combined with his average of 64.5 attempted passes per 90 minutes, shows a player who is comfortable on the ball and integral to his team’s build-up play.

The Attacking Threat

Despite being a defensive midfielder, Caicedo’s attacking statistics are also impressive. He averages 0.80 shots per 90 minutes and has a non-penalty expected goals (xG) rate of 0.05. His shot-creating actions stand at 2.52 per 90 minutes, demonstrating his ability to contribute to his team’s attacking play.

The Defensive Wall

Defensively, Caicedo is a force to be reckoned with. He averages 2.87 tackles and 1.61 interceptions per 90 minutes, placing him in the upper echelons of defensive midfielders. His ability to win aerial duels is also noteworthy, with an average of 1.06 won per 90 minutes and a win percentage of 64.9%.

The Verdict from the Football World

Caicedo’s performances have not gone unnoticed. His former coach at Independiente del Valle, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, described him as a “complete player” and a “box-to-box midfielder”. His previous coach at Brighton & Hove Albion, Graham Potter, has praised his “maturity” and “understanding of the game”.

Pundits have also been quick to laud Caicedo. Former England international Gary Lineker described him as a “real talent”, while Jamie Carragher called him a “midfield powerhouse”.

The Transfer Rumours

Caicedo’s performances have led to speculation about his future. Reports suggest that several top European clubs, particularly Chelsea, are interested in signing him. However, Brighton & Hove Albion have stated that they have no intention of selling the player despite bids of £70 million.

The Verdict

The statistics paint a picture of a player who is not only a key defensive asset but also a significant contributor to his team’s attacking play. Caicedo’s ability to combine defensive solidity with progressive playmaking makes him a unique talent in the world of football. His performances have shown that he is a player with immense potential, and it is no surprise that he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.